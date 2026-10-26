Kevin Vallejos Challenges Sterling After Petr Yan’s UFC 333 Win

Kevin Vallejos turned Petr Yan’s UFC 333 performance into a challenge for Aljamain Sterling, telling his November opponent to expect a wrestling battle as he pursues a featherweight title opportunity. His message followed the October 24 championship card in Abu Dhabi.

The Argentine posted twice that evening. First came his response to Yan’s performance; a later message contrasted his own training camp with Sterling’s cornering commitments overseas. Both statements were written on Vallejos’ own X account, rather than delivered in a new interview.

“Sterling, be ready to wrestle on November 21st, because I’m coming for my title shot”

A Former Champion Awaits In Doha

UFC has booked the pair for the co-main event of its November 21 return to ABHA Arena in Doha. Its October 12 announcement listed Sterling fourth and Vallejos ninth in the featherweight rankings, making this an opportunity for the younger contender to face someone above him in the standings.

Seeing Petr Yan fight like that just makes me even hungrier ❤️‍🔥 Sterling, be ready to wrestle on November 21st, because I’m coming for my title shot 👊 #UFC333 — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) October 24, 2026

The promotion listed their records as 26-5 and 18-1. Vallejos enters on a seven-fight winning streak and has won each of his four UFC appearances. That run includes knockouts of Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett, whom he stopped at UFC Vegas 114.

The first message was published at 20:33 UTC on October 24, followed by the camp comparison at 22:18 UTC. Neither post announced a change to the scheduled opponent, date or venue.

Sterling brings experience from a different championship division. He defended the bantamweight belt three times before moving to 145 pounds, where UFC’s announcement records a 3-1 run. His latest victory was a unanimous decision over Youssef Zalal in a five-round main event in April.

While this guy is cornering his friends on the other side of the world, I’m having the hardest camp of my life. I hope you are ready, legend. — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) October 24, 2026

In his second post, Vallejos described this as his most demanding camp and suggested his opponent was occupied with helping friends abroad. That was his characterization of their preparations, not independent evidence that Sterling has neglected training. He addressed the former champion respectfully at the end of the message.

UFC 333 Supplied The Immediate Spark

Yan retained the bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 48-47. His success was the performance Vallejos singled out; the two compete in different weight classes, and Vallejos did not propose fighting him.

The featherweight champion also retained his belt. Alexander Volkanovski stopped Movsar Evloev with strikes at 4:54 of round two. Before that defense, Vallejos had expressed interest in challenging Volkanovski after Sterling. His latest posts renew that ambition, but do not announce an agreed championship booking.

The Doha card is headlined by former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka against unbeaten Navajo Stirling in a scheduled five-round bout.