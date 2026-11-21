Kevin Vallejos won the UFC Qatar co-main event against Aljamain Sterling, taking a unanimous decision in a featherweight contest built around takedown defense, movement and repeated battles for position on the fence. Sterling kept pursuing his wrestling, but the Argentine repeatedly worked back to standing exchanges.

At ABHA Arena in Doha on November 21, the result moved Vallejos to 5–0 in the UFC and 19–1 overall. He entered this matchup after stopping Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett, then faced a different test against a former bantamweight champion who had beaten Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal in his previous two appearances. He had also announced a new UFC contract on October 29, without disclosing its financial terms.

UFC’s pre-fight assessment placed this matchup in the featherweight title conversation after Alexander Volkanovski’s victory over Movsar Evloev. Vallejos arrived with only one professional defeat, a decision against Jean Silva on the Contender Series. Rather than another quick finish, this assignment required him to deal with an experienced opponent’s entries and positional pressure across the full scheduled fifteen minutes. The contrasting approaches had already prompted a pre-fight exchange over whether a wrestling-heavy performance could strengthen Sterling’s argument for a championship opportunity.

Round 1: Sterling’s jab meets Vallejos’ defense

Sterling pressed forward behind a jab and front kick to the body. Vallejos turned away his early takedown attempts and looked for counters with the right hand, including an overhand shot and a punch downstairs. Both men attacked the inside of the lead leg during the opening exchanges.

The American’s footwork helped him get in and out as he tried to build more entries behind his lead hand. Vallejos began finding opportunities to attack the body and calves. Sterling ducked underneath a left hook to try another takedown, but his opponent sprawled and kept the fight upright. Late combinations from Vallejos reached the head and body, and a counter right connected before they traded leg kicks at the bell.

All judges score it for Kevin Vallejos 🇦🇷 [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/TTderhbeM7 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

Round 2: Short-lived takedowns and changing positions

Sterling continued working his jab and body kicks while Vallejos looked for the counter right. A single-leg finally put the Argentine down, only for him to scramble back up. Sterling followed into a clinch and landed knees to the body as they fought for position against the fence. Beltran urged them to increase their output while they remained tied up.

After they separated, Vallejos stopped another takedown attempt and ended up on top with roughly a minute remaining. Sterling stayed active with punches from underneath. The man above him landed short shots to the body, then stood and disengaged. Sterling returned to hooks downstairs before the horn.

Round 3: Beltran orders a break from the fence

Vallejos landed an elbow, a low kick and a jab early in the final round. Sterling put him down again, but could not keep him there. The Argentine answered with jabs, a body hook and a right hand while frustrating more attempts to bring the exchanges to the canvas.

Sterling secured another clinch, working knees to the legs and stomps to the feet. Referee Mike Beltran asked for more action before separating them. Vallejos threw punches after the reset but also absorbed a knee up the middle. A final single-leg entry put the pair back against the cage as time expired.

The finalized judges’ cards

David Lethaby and Darryl Ransom awarded Vallejos every round, each returning a 30–27 total. Anders Ohlsson gave Sterling the second and Vallejos the first and third for 29–28. All three therefore agreed on the opening and closing rounds, and no deductions were recorded on the official sheet.