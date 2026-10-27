Kevin Pastran Steps In Against Jessin Ayari At OKTAGON 96

Kevin Pastran will face Jessin Ayari at OKTAGON 96 after Ion Surdu withdrew through injury. The late welterweight change keeps Ayari on Saturday’s October 31 card at SAP Garden in Munich, with a Venezuelan newcomer taking the place of his originally scheduled opponent.

OKTAGON confirmed the replacement in a written announcement on October 26. The promotion did not identify Surdu’s injury, give a recovery timetable or announce a new date for the original matchup. The change therefore concerns this weekend’s pairing, rather than a confirmed postponement to another event.

Pastran brings FFC credentials to his debut

The organization introduced Pastran as the interim welterweight champion of FFC and listed his professional record at 15-4. Its official fighter page identifies him as a member of FFC Team, making this a promotional debut for an established professional rather than his first appearance in MMA.

Pastran is 32 and stands 180 centimeters tall, according to that profile. His nickname, “La Pesadilla Venezolana,” translates as “The Venezuelan Nightmare.” He now receives an immediate assignment against a ranked opponent: Ayari is listed seventh in OKTAGON’s welterweight division.

🚨 FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 Ion Surdu has withdrawn from his fight this Saturday due to an injury. FFC interim champion, Kevin Pastran (15-4) 🇻🇪 steps in to face UFC veteran, Jessin Ayari (19-6) 🇩🇪 in a welterweight battle at #OKTAGON96 in Munich. 🎫 https://t.co/8Lx577trto pic.twitter.com/Y3gNIT399w — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 26, 2026

Ayari stays on Munich’s welterweight-heavy card

For Ayari, the switch changes the opponent without changing the venue or weight class. The latest announcement lists the German veteran at 19-6. His older promotional biography still displays 18-6, so the newer fight update supplies the record for this booking.

The 34-year-old represents Original Fighting Nürnberg. OKTAGON’s biography credits him with previous championship experience in other organizations and identifies Darren Till among his former opponents. Those credentials explain the experience awaiting Pastran; they do not establish a promised title eliminator or championship opportunity for the winner.

Ayari’s UFC background also includes his September 2016 promotional debut in Hamburg, where he defeated Jim Wallhead by split decision. That earlier German appearance gives context to the veteran’s return to another major domestic stage, without changing the status of Saturday’s bout.

A separate welterweight championship contest headlines OKTAGON 96. Amiran Gogoladze and unbeaten Felix Klinkhammer are scheduled to meet for the vacant belt. The promotion lists Gogoladze as its number-one contender and Klinkhammer as an unbeaten 11-fight professional, with nine first-round finishes. The event page also lists Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer and Lazar Todev against Simon Biyong among the supporting matchups.

The Munich update follows OKTAGON’s RTL partnership extension through 2031. Its later German schedule includes Ali Gündüz against Abdullah Sultani and Marc Doussis against Adam Pałasz in Dortmund on December 5.