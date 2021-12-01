Kevin Lee Admits He’s ‘Pissed’ & ‘Embarrassed’ By UFC Release, Receives Three Offers

Kevin Lee has spoken out on his UFC release.

Many fight fans were surprised by the news of Lee receiving a pink slip from the world leader in MMA. The news was confirmed by Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com. Lee had been with the UFC for almost seven years.

Kevin Lee Taken Aback By UFC Exit

Kevin Lee appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss his release. He told Ariel Helwani that no one bothered to call him and he had to be the one to reach out to UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell.

“Yesterday morning through email. That was kind of the worst part about it. Didn’t really have the proper notice or even get a phone call about it. From Tracy who sends out all the bout agreements. So, it wasn’t even from Sean [Shelby] or Hunter [Campbell] or Dana [White] or any of these guys and honestly, that’s what pisses me off the most is the lack of respect. I heard from Hunter, he kind of fed me some bullsh*t but not from anyone else.”

“The Motown Phenom” admitted that he’s still a bit emotional over the way the UFC terminated his contract.

“First, I was shocked a little bit. I ain’t really understand what’s going on but then once I talked with my manager, talked with the agent, and kind of made sure it was official I hopped on the phone with a bunch of other people. Pissed, a little bit embarrassed and it really doesn’t make much sense to me.”

Triller Makes A Play For ‘Motown Phenom’

Lee said that he’s gotten three offers already. He revealed that one of those offers has come from Triller. The promotion recently held its Triad event which was headlined by Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir.

Time will tell where Lee ends up. One thing he did make note of is that he plans to compete as a welterweight going forward.