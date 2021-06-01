Kevin Lee Believes Charles Oliveira Beats Both Dustin Poirier And Conor McGregor

As it stands, Kevin Lee has decided to leave the lightweight division behind. However he believes that the future of the division will rest on the shoulders of Charles Oliveira for a long time to come.

When Lee was doing the majority of his work at 155lb, the division was ruled over by Khabib Nurmagomedov. That was, until the undefeated Dagestani fighter retired, leaving Charles Oliveira to capture the vacant title in a bout against former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Nowadays the Motown Phenom has left the lightweight division for a run at welterweight. The first step in this run comes when he faces off against number 13 ranked Sean Brady, at UFC 264.

Kevin Lee Thinks Conor McGregor Beats Dustin Poirier

A few fights after Kevin Lee faces Sean Brady, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will face each other for the third time, in the UFC 264 main event. This comes after Dustin avenged his 2014 loss to the Irishman, getting a second round TKO earlier this year.

Despite the definitive results of the rematch, Kevin seems to think that Conor will get the win in the third fight. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he feels like the former champ-champ will be able to make the necessary adjustments to be victorious.

“I see Conor maybe winning this one. I think he’ll make the adjustments and win it,” Lee said. “I think Dustin’s had a lot of fights, and he’s kind of come into his own, but I think he’s starting to hit a plateau period, where he does what he does, but there’s no new wrinkles added to his game.”

Both Men Lose To Charles Oliveira

Kevin Lee knows a thing or two about the new lightweight champion. He and Charles Oliveira faced off last March, with the Brazilian clearly getting the better of the American and winning with a submission via guillotine.

After that result, it is safe to say that Kevin has a lot of respect for Oliveira. In fact, he believes that no matter who wins between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Charles would beat both men, and hold on to the title for a long time.

“I knew after I fought him that night, that Charles was the best in the division,” Lee said. “(He will hold the title) for the foreseeable future. At lightweight I don’t see anyone beating him. “(McGregor or Poirier) I don’t think have the complete game to beat somebody like Charles. With Charles, you gotta be on your P’s and Q’s the whole time, and you’ve gotta have the skills behind it… You gotta hit Charles with something new.”

What do you make of this assessment from Kevin Lee? How do you see him doing against Sean Brady at UFC 264?