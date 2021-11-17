Kevin Lee Fined Nearly $20,000, Suspended 6 Months By NAC For Prescribed Adderall

Kevin Lee recently revealed that he was facing a sanction from USADA, over some prescribed Adderall. Now he has reached a settlement on his punishment from the anti-doping authority.

Lee made the announcement that he was flagged by USADA, and was going to be facing a suspension, after testing positive for higher amounts of Adderall than allowed. The only problem with this, was the fact that this was taken through a doctor’s prescription, leading to some backlash from fans.

Initially, Kevin said that he was going to be suspended for six months by USADA, but the proceedings for the Nevada Athletic Commission were not quite finished yet. Now it has been reported, that the NAC also handed him a 6 month suspension, down from the 9-24 months typically given for this infraction, as well as fining him $19,526.

Kevin Lee Has Stopped Taking Adderall

While this was obviously disappointing news for Kevin Lee, he says that this is going to be the only time anything like this happens. Shortly after the shared the news of what happened, he revealed that he was no longer going to be taking this medication, even flushing it down the sink.

The good news is, this suspension is retroactive to August 28th, meaning he will be able to get back to action on February 28th. That said, it is still frustrating to see an athlete getting fine nearly $20,000 over something that a doctor told him he could take.

This situation, combined with him going 4-1 in his last five fights, has made for a difficult run for Kevin Lee lately. Hopefully when he is able to get back to competing, he will find a way to right the ship, and get back to being the talented potential contender that a lot of his fans believe that he could be.