UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee talked about his future in an interview with The Schmo. After his submission loss to Charles Oliveira, Lee said that he might take a year off to recover. He’s needed surgery on both of his knees, and that will keep him away from the octagon until 2021.

“I’m not even thinking about matchups to be honest with you. I’m thinking more than anything, coming back healthy and coming back strong.” said Lee, “I’ve never fought someone who was better than me, who really beat me, I’ve always beat myself.”

Lee was also asked about his plans to improve his jiu-jitsu skills.

“With the knees it is gonna be a little hard. But being a black belt is something that Firas Zahabi really wants me to focus on”.