Kevin Holland Mocks Joaquin Buckley In Three-Slide Instagram Jab

Kevin Holland has turned Joaquin Buckley’s latest setback into another round of their long-running rivalry. On October 30, Holland posted a three-image Instagram carousel aimed at Buckley, mixing a joke about his best-known knockout with a dig at his recent defeat.

The timing gives the exchange a familiar backdrop. Buckley is coming off his October 17 loss to Mike Malott in Edmonton, while Holland has another welterweight assignment ahead of him. This is a new social-media jab, not an announcement that the two former opponents will fight again.

Kevin Holland Takes Aim At Joaquin Buckley

Holland opened his caption with a pointed question:

“Anyone checked on my son lately??”

He went on to mock Buckley’s last appearance and accused him of avoiding interviews afterward. Those are Holland’s taunts, not an independently established account of Buckley’s media obligations.

The carousel’s opening image questions how much Buckley’s reputation still rests on his famous 2020 kick. The next slide uses a knee-strike image and a prehistoric comparison. The final meme pairs a cutman photograph with a joke contrasting treatment for a cut with fixing a fighter’s defense. That text is part of the meme Holland shared, not a verified statement from the person pictured.

A Rivalry With An Actual Octagon History

Holland and Buckley have more than an online connection. They fought at middleweight on August 8, 2020, on the UFC’s Lewis–Oleinik card in Las Vegas. Holland won by knockout or technical knockout 34 seconds into the third round, according to the official event record.

Buckley subsequently produced the spectacular finish of Impa Kasanganay that made him a much more widely recognized name. His account of that viral knockout explained the moment. Holland’s opening slide deliberately invokes that earlier moment rather than describing a new sporting achievement.

The antagonism also continued beyond their first fight. Buckley later publicly criticized Holland, giving the latest carousel a history that extends beyond one recent defeat. Friday’s post adds another installment without establishing a rematch, a new agreement or an official UFC decision about either man’s future.

Different Next Steps For The Welterweights

The relevant recent result is clear: Malott defeated Buckley at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The UFC lists the stoppage at 2:32 of round two on October 17. Malott subsequently entered the welterweight top ten, changing the competitive context around Buckley’s setback.

Holland’s own next booking is separate. The current UFC 334 event page lists him against Uroš Medić on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. His taunts about Buckley therefore arrive while he is preparing for a different opponent, not while a second Holland–Buckley bout is scheduled.