Kevin Holland Mocks Khamzat Chimaev Over COVID Struggles: ‘Don’t Claim To Have That Heart If You Ain’t Got It’

As one of the highly regarded prospects in the UFC right now, there are a lot of eyes on Kevin Holland ahead of his next fight with Derek Brunson. However he decided to fire some shots at another prospect, Khamzat Chimaev.

So far in his UFC career, Holland has proven himself to be a very interesting person, both in and out of the cage. They call him Big Mouth because he is always calling someone out, but he backs it up with action when he fights, too.

This was perhaps seen best in his last fight, which was his biggest test to date against Jacare Souza. He would KO the jiu-jitsu specialist with a few hard shots while they were in grappling transitions, making for one of the craziest knockouts you will ever see.

Derek Brunson Won’t Stop Big Mouth

For his next fight, Kevin Holland will be taking on Derek Brunson, who is notorious for derailing the hype trains of young fighters who are not ready for the next level. This will give fans a good idea as to where Kevin stands as a fighter.

Speaking in a recent episode of the JRE, Joe Rogan asked Kevin and his trainer, Travis Lutter, about Brunson’s ability to catch people who are not ready. Travis explained that Derek is unable to handle the uppe`r echelon of competition himself, while Kevin had something interesting to say about the whole thing.

“You seen Django?” Holland asked Joe, who said he had. “You know that part where he goes ‘You know Rude Boy, there’s only one of ten thousand n—as and you that one out of ten thousand.’ I’m that one in ten thousand. We’re going to find out.” “It can be (a pivotal fight for me), it very much can be. But me and Derek Brunson, we have a lot of words back and forth. So it’s going to be a night,” Holland added. “Brunson started it though, he told me he was going to slam me on my head. So f—k him.”

Kevin Holland Mocks Khamzat Chimaev

Another person that Kevin Holland has been trying to send DMs to, is Chechen prospect Khamzat Chimaev. However he says that Khamzat has not responded, only to try being tough when they ran into each other at the UFC Performance Institute.

“(Chimaev) says he’s about that life. That kid ain’t about that life,” Holland said. “I saw him at the PI and I walked in, I was like ‘That’s my best friend.’ And he’s like ‘Oh, you want to be friends now?’ I was like ‘F—k no, never. We’re best friends without being friends.’ “They were like ‘Kevin, there’s a lot of them, they’re going to jump you.’ I was like no, I drove out here. I’ve got dildos in the car, I was ready to f—k them. That boy’s not about that life.”

Recently, Chimaev was forced out of his fight with Leon Edwards for the third time. He has been dealing with lingering issues with COVID-19, which forced him out of the fight.

However Kevin Holland is not sympathetic to these issues from Khamzat. He says that Khamzat is like a ton of other fighters, who only fight because it looks good online.

“If we’re being real here, half these guys who claim that they’re fighters, they’re fighters because it pays the bills and it looks good online. It looks good on TV,” Holland said. “You sit up here and say that it’s sad because he has COVID and s—t, but they said I had COVID. If we’re supposed to be fighters, get the f—k over it. “My girl had it pretty good and I was f—king her the whole time. So it’s like, we all take it different. Different fighters, different heart. Don’t claim to have that heart if you ain’t got it… “Maybe one day, when he gets over being a little tired, he can get back in there and get some fights and we’ll be okay.”

What do you make of these comments from Kevin Holland?