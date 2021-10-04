UFC Middleweight Kevin Holland Details Halting Car Thief

Kevin Holland has detailed what transpired early in the morning of Oct. 4, 2021.

Holland didn’t have a good night at UFC Vegas 38 this past Saturday (Oct. 2). Holland went one-on-one with Kyle Daukaus. Initially, it appeared Daukaus won the fight via submission but replays showed an accidental headbutt that was missed by referee Dan Miragliotta. The final result ended up being a No Contest.

Kevin Holland Becomes A Crime Fighter

Little did Holland know that he’d be helping fight crime on Monday morning. That’s exactly what he did as the UFC middleweight put a halt to a car thief.

Good guy Kevin Holland catching bad guys lol pic.twitter.com/kGu5Y7hxLT — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 4, 2021

Here’s what Holland told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“We caught up to him. I was driving down the street, some guy comes zooming out of the parking lot, some guy’s running behind him, he’s like, ‘yo he stole my car.’ So I was like, ‘yo I’ve been quarantined for a week, I didn’t get to finish my fight, let’s go have a little fun.’ I bust a U-turn, start going after the guy. He turns kinda close to the same street my coach is on.”

Holland went on to reveal how the carjacker ended up being forced out of the vehicle.

“The guy hits the street, boom hits a little trailer that’s getting pulled. So that totals the car. But once he totals the car, the guy gets out.

Holland then caught up with the thief and held him down until police arrived.

“I pull up, I got my coffee mug, cause I’m like this time I’m prepared. I got my coffee cup. I’m chasing down after him and he reaches down to kind of go like this, I don’t know if he’s saying stop or what. I go like this with the coffee mug, and then I hit him with a little sweep. Get on top, knee on belly, hit him with the little Khabib scarf hold. He was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’ so that’s when I picked him up, put him on the curb. I didn’t want to be like the cop with the Can’t Breathe guy, so I was just like, ‘f*ck it let’s just put him over here.’”

While things didn’t go Holland’s way at UFC Vegas 38, he can at least relish in the fact that he did a good deed to start off his week.