Kennedy Nzechukwu will face Elisha Ellison at heavyweight when the UFC returns to Dallas on January 16, 2027. The promotion’s current card lists the pairing for American Airlines Center, with Yair Rodriguez and Steve Garcia scheduled to headline. Another heavyweight pairing on the card is Ryan Spann against Louie Sutherland.

For Ellison, the assignment is another opportunity to secure his first UFC victory. Nzechukwu brings considerably more professional experience, but he also enters this booking without a win in his three most recent appearances.

Ellison’s fast finishes meet a longer reach

Ellison is 5-3 as a professional. His five victories were all first-round finishes: four knockouts and one submission, according to his UFC athlete profile. None of those wins has come inside the Octagon.

His September 27, 2025, promotional debut ended when Brando Peričić stopped him by TKO at 1:55 of the opening round in Perth. Ellison then faced Gable Steveson at UFC 329 on July 11, 2026. Steveson won that Las Vegas bout by first-round TKO at 2:31.

The Seattle-born fighter trains at Combat Sports & Fitness. He stands 6-foot with a listed reach of 78 inches. Nzechukwu, at 6-foot-5 with an 83-inch reach, will have five-inch advantages in both measurements.

Both athlete profiles list a weight of 240 pounds. Those are profile measurements, not weigh-in results for the January fight.

Nzechukwu has four first-round finishes on his record, meaning 10 of his victories have come after the opening round. Ellison’s winning record has not yet included a successful performance over a longer distance, making their contrasting experience relevant beyond the size difference.

Marcel Dorff also reported the pairing in a November 19 written post featuring photographs of both heavyweights.

Nzechukwu returns after a stoppage and a draw

Nzechukwu’s record is 14-7-1, giving him 22 professional appearances compared with Ellison’s eight. His 14 victories include 10 knockouts, three decisions and one submission. The UFC lists War Room MMA as his training base.

His most recent outing was an 80-second TKO loss to Shamil Gaziev on August 22 in Sacramento. Before that, Nzechukwu went all three rounds with Marcus Buchecha on December 13, 2025, at the APEX. That fight ended in a draw, rather than a victory for either heavyweight.

Valter Walker had also beaten Nzechukwu in his previous appearance, winning by submission at 0:54 of the first round on July 12, 2025, in Nashville. Dallas therefore follows a submission loss, a full-distance draw and a knockout loss in Nzechukwu’s recent sequence.

The striking numbers provide another contrast, although they come from very different amounts of UFC experience. Nzechukwu’s profile records 748 significant strikes landed from 1,597 attempts, while Ellison’s lists 16 from 42. Their listed accuracy rates are 47 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Ellison’s two short UFC appearances make his sample particularly limited; those figures should not be treated as a prediction of this matchup.

The Dallas event’s preliminary card is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. Central, both on Paramount+. A specific walkout time for Nzechukwu and Ellison has not been announced. Public tickets go on sale November 20 at 10 a.m. Central, and American Airlines Center lists doors at 2:30 p.m. on fight day.