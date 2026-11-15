Keito Yamakita Outlines Submission Plan For Joshua Pacio Title Fight

Keito Yamakita wants to pressure Joshua Pacio into a submission, but he is not treating the ONE strawweight MMA champion as a striker who can simply be taken down. In ONE Championship’s November 15 written interview, the Japanese challenger praised Pacio’s grappling and mental strength before explaining his own approach.

Yamakita said continued improvement, rather than waiting for a title offer, had brought him to this opportunity. He considers himself stronger than before. His main event takes place at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo.

The challenger wants to push Pacio backward and match his determination in every phase. He told ONE:

I’d prefer to avoid trading strikes with him, but I can’t be afraid of his striking.

He hopes sustained pressure will create a finishing chance, while acknowledging that Pacio will not be easy to submit. Both men’s stamina matters over five rounds. Beyond the tactics, he wants to follow Japanese former champions Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta; his expectant wife and young wrestling students are among his supporters.

The Choke That Secured His Place

His most recent performance showed how several submission attempts can lead to the eventual finish. Against Koyuru Tanoue at ONE SAMURAI 2 on August 8, he attacked an ankle to complete an early takedown and moved into mount. ONE’s original written account described a Von Flue attempt, body punches and a transition toward an arm-triangle.

Tanoue regained his feet and escaped a guillotine, briefly forcing a striking exchange. Yamakita then completed another takedown, reached the back and initially pursued a rear-naked choke. Keeping control of the neck while moving his body beyond Tanoue’s ribs allowed him to change the attack into a bulldog choke.

The official result records a first-round submission at 4:37. The win moved the challenger to 13-1 professionally and earned a US$50,000 performance bonus. It supplied a concrete example of the neck attacks behind his current plan, rather than proof that the same sequence will work against Pacio.

The Team We representative’s promotional ledger contains six wins and one loss, distinct from that complete professional record. Before Tanoue, he submitted Ryohei Kurosawa in round two, beat Lito Adiwang unanimously and took a split decision over Saruta. Those different outcomes include both early finishes and contests that required judging.

His only listed ONE defeat came against Bokang Masunyane at ONE 165. He subsequently submitted Jeremy Miado at 4:04 of the first round. Yamakita’s growing family is a separate motivation; the latest interview addresses the competitive problem in front of him.

Pacio Has Already Turned A Grappling Threat Around

The champion’s latest defense explains why the challenger is wary of every phase. At The Inner Circle 21 on July 10, Mansur Malachiev took Pacio down and attacked with a face crank before seeking a rear-naked choke. That was genuine early danger, not a contest fought entirely on the Filipino’s preferred terms.

Pacio escaped, reversed position and reached his opponent’s back. ONE’s original report states that Malachiev survived the initial choke attempt, but the champion adjusted his grip and tightened the hold from underneath. Malachiev went unconscious rather than tapping, prompting the stoppage at 4:23 of the opening round.

That submission took Pacio to 24-5 and brought a US$50,000 bonus. It is the recent result behind Yamakita’s acknowledgment of his opponent’s ground skills. Pacio has also welcomed the forthcoming grappling test, rather than describing takedown defense as his only route to success.

The champion’s history includes winning the belt from Naito, losing it to Saruta and reclaiming it in their immediate rematch. Now representing Lions Nation MMA, he brings a different coaching team from the challenger’s Team We camp. His later series with Jarred Brooks included a disqualification victory after an illegal slam and a second-round stoppage in their trilogy. Those title contests gave him experience the first-time challenger does not yet possess.

Under ONE’s MMA rules, championship fights allow five five-minute rounds with one-minute breaks. Judges assess the contest as a whole, not through individual round scores, prioritizing near-finishes and damage before control and other criteria. For Yamakita, forward movement therefore still has to produce effective offense rather than merely time spent pursuing the champion.

The same Tokyo program includes Brooks against Tatsumitsu Wada in a separate strawweight contest.