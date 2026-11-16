Keito Yamakita Links Cerberus Choke To Guard Fundamentals Before Pacio Fight

Keito Yamakita sees the foundation of his Cerberus Choke in ordinary guard work, not an isolated trick. He explained his system to Shojiro Kameike before challenging Joshua Pacio.

The Japanese grappler connects guillotines, crucifix control and rear-naked chokes. His named variation combines a crucifix with a bulldog choke, with alternatives if the neck attack fails. He credited sound basics, and acknowledged an unnecessary mount attempt against Koyuru Tanoue.

Yamakita also recalled hesitating against Bokang Masunyane when he felt his opponent’s strength. He now trains with heavier partners. He respects Pacio’s escapes and resolve, but believes his whole-body finishing mechanics can work even when tired or behind. These are English paraphrases of answers recorded November 10, first published November 16.

The Competitive Record Behind That Lesson

ONE’s official ledger records Masunyane as the challenger’s only promotional defeat, a three-round unanimous decision at ONE 165. The Team We fighter has subsequently won five straight contests, with three submissions and two decisions across that run. His complete promotional record stands at six wins and one defeat. His official biography identifies freestyle wrestling as his base and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as another part of his development. Before entering ONE, he held the Pancrase strawweight championship, so his present emphasis on grappling fundamentals follows experience in both wrestling and MMA.

The finishes were not all the same. Jeremy Miado was submitted at 4:04 of the opening round, Ryohei Kurosawa at 1:31 of round two, and Tanoue at 4:37 of round one. Between those results, Yamakita beat Yosuke Saruta by split decision and Lito Adiwang unanimously. Those different outcomes put his latest explanation in the context of both finishing exchanges and longer contests.

Yamakita’s earlier public submission plan for Pacio concerned sustained pressure and determination. This separate interview expands on the positional fundamentals and the response to an opponent’s physical strength, rather than announcing another fight or a different championship opportunity.

Pacio Has Escaped Serious Submission Threats

The champion represents Lions Nation MMA and has an extensive history at the top of ONE’s strawweight division. His official record includes the second-round TKO of Jarred Brooks in their trilogy and the first-round submission of Mansur Malachiev at 4:23 in his latest title defense. Pacio has welcomed the grappling test posed by the challenger.

The title fight headlines ONE SAMURAI 5 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on November 18. Yamakita enters at 13-1 overall, distinct from his ONE-only total. The same programme includes a separate strawweight meeting between Jarred Brooks and Tatsumitsu Wada; that matchup is not the championship main event.