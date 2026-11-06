Keiichiro Nakamura Makes Mental Peace Central To Ollie Schmid Preparation

Keiichiro Nakamura says a quieter mind, rather than a harder camp, has been central to his preparation for Ollie Schmid at UFC Vegas 124. His return follows injury treatment after winning the Road to UFC featherweight tournament.

Speaking to UFC.com’s E. Spencer Kyte in a November 6 written feature, Nakamura described using Japanese tea ceremonies and mountain-waterfall training to focus inward. He also continued functional and mental training during roughly 10 months of recovery.

“When I maintain my mental peace, that will lead to show my skill in the fight as well,” Nakamura said.

Watching his friend Rinya Nakamura face Brady Hiestand influenced that approach. In Keiichiro’s view, his friend’s mental state, not his technical ability, explained the defeat. That is his assessment, not an established explanation of the result.

A tournament winner returns after the layoff

The 27-year-old wants to introduce himself to a wider audience and enjoy the challenge. He accepts that losing is part of MMA, while still regarding victory as progress toward his ambition of becoming a Japanese UFC champion.

UFC’s athlete record lists Nakamura at 8-1 with eight consecutive wins, seven knockout victories and five first-round finishes. His most recent appearance went considerably longer: he stopped Sebastian Szalay at 3:48 of the third round at UFC 325. The result makes Saturday a return to the Octagon, not his first time competing inside it.

That distinction also separates this assignment from his tournament final. He is moving into the next stage after earning his roster place, rather than still trying to win the Road to UFC competition. His official profile identifies EXFIGHT as his training base and lists him as a featherweight striker.

Schmid brings a different level of professional experience. UFC lists the 25-year-old at 4-3, with three knockout wins and three first-round finishes. The City Kickboxing fighter is listed at 5-foot-11, compared with Nakamura’s 5-foot-8, giving this matchup a three-inch height difference.

Where Nakamura–Schmid sits on Saturday’s card

UFC Japan’s Friday scale post records Nakamura at 145 pounds, as recorded in the UFC Vegas 124 weigh-in results. A separate Thursday clip shows the two Nakamuras sharing a lighthearted shadowboxing moment during fight week.

The promotion places Nakamura–Schmid on the prelims at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Those bouts begin November 7 at 5 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main card at 8 p.m., with Paramount+ carrying the event in the United States. In UTC, those starts are 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker headline the heavyweight main event.