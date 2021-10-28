Kayla Harrison Taps Out Taylor Guardardo, Earns $1M – 2021 PFL World Championship Results (Highlights)

Kayla Harrison has one more hurdle to clear to get to another $1M.

The 2019 PFL Lightweight Champion makes her fourth walk into the PFL cage. The season’s unstoppable force has gotten 3 finishes in all of her 2021 appearances. Harrison now takes on huge underdog Taylor Guardardo for the Lightweight title and prize pot of one million dollars.

Round 1:

Guardardo lands a clean punch but then Harrison engages Guardardo in the clinch right off the bat. The Judo-specialist takes Guardardo down with ease. Seizing top position, Harrison unloads with punches, while also looking for a better position. Harrison gets side control for a moment and attempts a kimura. She is unsuccessful but then looks for an armbar. She is non-stop in her finishing approach. Harrison takes her back to pose another threat to Guardardo.

Following the transitions, Harrison lands bombs from the top while Guardardo is allowed to get back up on her feet. Harrison stands for a bit before unleashing an absolutely devastating judo sweep. Harrison finishes on top as the round ends.

Round 2:

After exchanging on the feet, Harrison gets the body lock on Guardardo. She scoops a takedown very quickly from there. Harrison whips out strikes from full posture. Harrison steps into full mount, pounding away little by little. Guardardo can’t guard herself effectively from the constant onslaught of the PFL Champion. Harrison attempts an armbar and forces a tap from her opponent. That’s another PFL Championship and a million dollars for Harrison in the books!

Official result: Kayla Harrison submits Taylor Guardardo (armbar) in round 2.

Check out the highlights below: