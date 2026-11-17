UFC on Paramount+ has put Kayla Harrison into a debate that reaches beyond the Octagon. Following her title defense against Amanda Nunes, the broadcaster’s official X account asked whether Harrison belongs above every other combat-sports athlete, pairing the question with a graphic summarizing her achievements.

The November 15 post was a fan question, not an award or an official all-time ranking. Its graphic separately lists Harrison at No. 2 in women’s pound-for-pound rankings, a snapshot of a different category.

The discussion followed Harrison’s fourth-round submission of Nunes at UFC 334. That result gave the champion a successful first defense, while denying the returning former two-division titleholder another reign at 135 pounds. It also gave the broadcaster a particularly significant victory to place alongside Harrison’s earlier accomplishments.

Is Kayla Harrison the greatest combat sports athlete of all-time? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lj0D836Xfn — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 15, 2026

UFC and Shevchenko recognize Harrison’s win

The promotion’s own account focused on the effect of the Nunes victory on Harrison’s legacy. Its separate November 15 post described her as the best bantamweight on the planet, then invited fans to assess her standing.

All smiles for the best bantamweight on the planet 😁 How does @KaylaH‘s victory over Amanda Nunes change her legacy? pic.twitter.com/BHrhlgyTi0 — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

Valentina Shevchenko offered a fighter’s assessment rather than a cross-sport ranking. She congratulated Harrison, praised her tactics and called their contest the real main event of the card. Harrison answered that message with a brief expression of thanks; she did not use the reply to announce another opponent.

Thank you Queen 🙇🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/pNjUNS23oL — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) November 15, 2026

Harrison also shared a quieter image of the aftermath: a photograph of herself resting in bed with the championship belt. Her accompanying written message was:

For the King. Always. 🤍

For the King. Always. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bzjfoD49f5 — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) November 15, 2026

Olympic gold and a fast rise through the UFC

Harrison’s record spans two distinct disciplines. Her UFC biography lists Olympic judo gold in 2012 and 2016, a 2010 world championship in judo, and PFL championship tournament wins in 2019 and 2021. Those achievements explain why the broadcaster framed its question around combat sports rather than MMA alone.

Her UFC run has been much shorter. She debuted against Holly Holm in April 2024, winning by second-round submission, then beat Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision that October. A second-round kimura against Julianna Peña in June 2025 secured the bantamweight championship. Nunes was her fourth UFC opponent and first challenger as champion.

The New York title defense ended at 1:29 of Round 4. Harrison’s overall record moved to 20–1, with four wins from four UFC appearances.

What comes next remains a separate question. Nunes has accepted the proposal of a 145-pound rematch in writing, but that response does not supply a date or confirm another championship bout. For now, the broadcaster’s debate concerns what Harrison has already won, not an additional belt she has yet to contest.