Kayla Harrison Places Motherhood Above Records Before Nunes Fight

Kayla Harrison is approaching her long-awaited Amanda Nunes fight without treating a victory as the final measure of her life. She discussed that perspective in Simon Head’s November 11 UFC feature.

my legacy is my children, and this is just the extra good stuff on top.

She remains hungry despite career satisfaction. Retirement is a possibility, not an announcement. After neck surgery and doubts during rehabilitation, she says she feels fully fit, crediting faith, her team and daily consistency.

Harrison describes Amanda Nunes as her dream opponent and expresses gratitude that their fight is happening. She recalls positive training together at American Top Team, with Nunes leaving the only negative; her own coaches remain unchanged. She contrasts her grinding grappling with Nunes’s gifted striking and predicts she will impose her game plan.

She does not want the greatest-of-all-time label permanently. Instead, she hopes younger women can build on her work and keep expanding the sport’s reach.

Faith Alongside The Preparation

A separate November 11 written post on Harrison’s own account pairs an Isaiah passage about renewed strength with the fight date. The accompanying photographs show her alongside training partners; they are not images of the forthcoming bout.

“But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” – Isaiah 40:31 UFC 334 | Saturday, Nov. 14 on @paramountplus #kaylaharrision #ufc #ufc334 pic.twitter.com/0FGcgngswq — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) November 11, 2026

From Judo To UFC Gold

Her UFC athlete biography traces the change of sports to a difficult period after her second Olympics. Harrison describes feeling lost despite two judo gold medals, then trying a striking class after seeing teammates attempt MMA. An early sparring session made the new discipline exciting to her. She moved to South Florida to pursue that challenge with a beginner’s mindset.

The same profile identifies her Olympic victories as 2012 and 2016, and her PFL tournament championships as 2019 and 2021. Those are the achievements behind her discussion of being surpassed, rather than titles she still needs to collect. Her longstanding ambition when beginning MMA was to become UFC champion.

She reached that goal in June 2025, submitting Julianna Peña by kimura with five seconds left in the second round. That followed a submission of Holly Holm in her April 2024 promotional debut and a unanimous decision over Ketlen Vieira that October. Her official profile now lists her as the active bantamweight titleholder, training at American Top Team.

A Different Championship Path Across The Cage

Nunes brings a different championship history to the comparison. She became the UFC’s first female simultaneous two-division champion and recorded six successful bantamweight defenses alongside two at featherweight. Her most recent appearance was a five-round unanimous decision over Irene Aldana in June 2023, after which she vacated the 135-pound belt.

The former champion now trains at Lioness Studio. Her official biography identifies both a jiu-jitsu black belt and a judo brown belt, so Harrison’s striker-versus-grappler description is her framing of their approaches, not a claim that Nunes lacks grappling credentials. Nunes has four submission victories as well as thirteen knockouts.

Their meeting is scheduled for November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It is the women’s bantamweight championship co-main event beneath Ciryl Gane against Josh Hokit, rather than an exhibition or a separate retirement ceremony. The main card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+, which is 2 a.m. UTC on November 15.