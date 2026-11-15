Kayla Harrison Submits Amanda Nunes In Fourth Round At UFC 334 – Highlights

Kayla Harrison kept the UFC women’s bantamweight championship by submitting Amanda Nunes in the fourth round at UFC 334 on Saturday. The co-main event at Madison Square Garden ended with a rear-naked choke at 1:29, after the champion had repeatedly recovered from difficult positions.

The result moved Harrison to 20–1 overall and 4–0 in the UFC. Nunes returned from more than three years away from competition seeking the belt she once held, but could not turn her early striking success into a championship victory in New York.

Both women had made 135 pounds at the official weigh-ins. Nunes’s attempt to reclaim the championship came opposite the fighter who beat Peña for it, bringing together the division’s current titleholder and a former two-division champion.

Round 1: Nunes strikes before Harrison changes position

Nunes established her jab and combinations, adding low kicks and an uppercut as Harrison tried to close the gap. When the champion reached for a clinch, Nunes met her with punches. A knee also met the champion as she tried to enter. An early takedown attempt failed, leaving Harrison under pressure before she could establish the kind of control she wanted.

The momentum changed when they tied up again. Harrison threw Nunes and settled into a scarf-hold position, landing short punches while restricting her movement. She worked toward a crucifix and continued striking on the ground. Sherdog’s round account and the separate live report carried by Yahoo both described the champion ending the opening five minutes on top.

Round 2: The champion reverses another takedown

The second round included knees from both women in the clinch, with Nunes working for trips and driving Harrison toward the fence. Nunes eventually got her down, but the champion was positioned to use the cage rather than being flattened out. Harrison stood and turned the grappling exchange around.

Another throw put Harrison into side control. She kept Nunes underneath her, moved back toward the crucifix and delivered punches and elbows. Nunes tried to bridge free without getting the separation she needed. The champion also isolated an arm before returning to strikes, maintaining her attacking position through the closing stretch.

Round 3: Nunes takes the back but loses control

Nunes attacked the body with punches and kicks, then secured a takedown as Harrison advanced. She briefly reached mount near the fence. Harrison regained her knees and stood, but a subsequent attempted throw went against her: Nunes landed on top again and climbed onto the champion’s back with her hooks in.

Harrison worked through the hand-fighting and reversed the position with about 90 seconds remaining. From top position, she produced the round’s most damaging sequence. An elbow opened a cut on Nunes, followed by additional punches and elbows. The challenger had created real grappling opportunities, but Harrison again finished the round delivering offense rather than defending underneath.

Round 4: A caught kick opens the finish

Nunes continued looking for offense at range, landing a right hand and breaking away from another clinch. Harrison then caught a kick and pursued the takedown. Once Nunes went down, the champion moved straight to the back and secured the choke. The tap ended the contest before the fourth round’s halfway point.

SORPRENDENTE SUMISIÓN 🥵 Vean todas las tomas de esta sumisión con la que 👑 Kayla Harrison defiende su cinturón ‼️#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/rdhZRMg4Jm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

The title defense behind the result

Harrison’s route to this defense had included winning the championship from Julianna Peña in June 2025. Her official UFC record lists that submission at 4:55 of Round 2, following earlier wins over Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. Saturday added another submission against a fighter with extensive championship experience.

Nunes’s previous appearance was her five-round unanimous decision over Irene Aldana on June 10, 2023. She entered this return at 23–5, with 13 knockout wins and four submissions. Her best moments here showed the danger she still carried, but the decisive transition belonged to Harrison. Elsewhere on the main card, Caio Borralho won his middleweight contest.