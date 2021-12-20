John Kavanagh Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 Next: ‘That Would Be A Way To End It’

We’re just a few months away from seeing Conor McGregor back in action.

The UFC supernova is now targeting a summer return, after mostly overcoming a hefty injury against Dustin Poirier last July. Not even a broken leg would stop McGregor’s intentions of fighting again. He’s been on a long road to recovery and his next detour will be finding an opponent for his return.

Diaz Trilogy?

The comeback fight for Conor could come in all shapes and sizes. The Irishman currently weighs around 195lbs, so it’s likely he can return at welterweight. What better opponent to fight than 170lb rival, Nate Diaz?

Obviously, there is a lot of options, but much of those choices don’t come with the heated storyline between McGregor and Diaz. They are 1-1 after all, and a trilogy still has yet to be settled. With men both coming off of losses and the Stockton star nearing the end of his UFC contract, perhaps 2022 will have them meet again inside the Octagon.

Team McGregor Is All For It

John Kavanagh, McGregor’s head coach, would have to agree.

“That would be a way to end it,” Kavanagh told Mirror Fighting when asked about Diaz’s contract nearing its end. “I think Conor only has one or two left as well. “Look, the Nate trilogy is like Batman vs Joker, they’re going to face each other forever.

‘It Would Be Lovely To See’

Just like the classic match-up between ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Crown Prince of Crime’, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘209’ are perfect for each other, having provided two great wars for the fans already.

“They’re just perfectly made opponents, it’s great fun the build-up and there’s a respect, I won’t say it’s begrudging. “They snipe at each other, but there’s a bit of a tip of the hat to each other as well because they’re both warriors and great fighters. It would be lovely to see.”

Owen Roddy’s Thoughts

Striking coach Owen Roddy would also share his insight on the matter. He is keeping his mind rather open to all challenges, but Diaz could be a good possibility.

“Maybe Nate,” Roddy said when asked about choosing McGregor’s next opponent. “I don’t know. “To be honest, I’ve always said it’ll be just good to see Conor back in the cage. He’s put on a bit of muscle but the fact is that he can only work on the leg, he’s working upper body and stuff like that.”

The only problem with making Diaz vs. McGregor III happen is Nate Diaz himself. He has moved on from McGregor as a potential foe, saying he has to win some fights before fighting him.

Team McGregor has spoken, who do you think Conor McGregor should come back against?