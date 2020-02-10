Coach John Kavanagh Scored UFC 247 Main Event for Jon Jones

Coach Kavanagh Believes Jon Jones Clearly Won Against Dominick Reyes

Coach John Kavanagh is one of the most famous coaches in all of MMA. That could be because he runs one of the most successful international gyms in the world. Or, it could be because of his tight-knit relationship with his high profile student Conor McGregor. The attachment to McGregor brings a different level of attention to Kavanagh. When he speaks, people tend to pay attention to it. Especially if it’s about Conor. Recently, coach John explained his stance on why be believes Jon Jones was the clear winner of the UFC 247 main event. And of course, backlash commenced.

Jones vs Reyes

The battle between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes was a razor-close one. For five entire rounds, the men went back and forth trading shots. In most of the rounds, Reyes landed more significant strikes while Jon wasn’t too far behind, but was the one constantly pressing the action moving forward.

As the 5th round clock struck zero, fans sat at home nervous of the results that would be conjured up on the judge’s scorecards. Ultimately, Jones was able to walk away with a unanimous decision victory. Which blew the minds of fans watching the bout because a lot of them scored the fight for Reyes. However, the scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, and a mysterious 49-46, which was ridiculous to Joe Rogan.

Kavanagh Explains Scoring for Jones

While many expressed Reyes being “robbed,” a portion of fans believed Jones won. For Kavanagh, he shared that viewpoint and posted it on his Twitter account.

“I know I’m wrong to do what I do because I’m not a trained judge. But, I will always weigh later rounds more heavily than earlier ones. I ask myself who would survive a no time/rule encounter. Because of that, it was a clear @JonnyBones victory for me,” wrote coach John.

Judging UFC 247

Clearly John’s way of scoring isn’t how mixed martial arts bouts are scored. However, Kavanagh simply shared his opinion on the fight, just like everybody else. The judging in Houston that night was sporadic. Whether a rematch comes from the decision victory or not is up in the air. But, one thing is for sure, it’s very enjoyable watching everyone explain their scorecards.