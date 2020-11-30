Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg stole the show during the fight opposing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Saturday night. Many fans and casual viewers felt he added much-needed levity to the event. But apparently, this wasn’t the case for Conor McGregor’s head coach: John Kavanagh.

Last Saturday night, Kavanagh was in front of his TV set like many others to see two boxing legends step in the ring and face each other in an exhibition bout. The two fighters went the distance after 8 competitive rounds but even though Tyson seemed to have the advantage, the fight was deemed to be a draw by the unofficial judges? Kavanagh then took to Twitter to say that he enjoyed the fight but didn’t appreciate Snoop Dogg’s commentary.

really enjoyed the #TysonJonesJr boxing match. can anyone explain to me why snoop is commentating? he knows nothing about boxing and was just adding 'humor' like "they like my uncles fighting at the bbq". no they're 2 former world champions, just be quiet. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 29, 2020

The large majority of fans seem to disagree with Kavanagh, they liked Snoop Dogg’s commentary precisely because he doesn’t have extensive knowledge of combat sports. His outside point of view seems to connect with casual viewers going back to the DWCS (Dana White Contender Series). Back then, Snoop was paired with former UFC champion Uriah Faber. The duo brought both levity and experience to the booth which was part of the success of that particular season of DWCS.

Snoop has yet to respond to Kavanagh’s comments and probably never will, but he has a good relationship with Dana White and people in the combat sports world seem to really enjoy his work. So whether you like him or not Snoop Dogg is likely here to stay. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him as a guest commentator for a future UFC or Boxing event.