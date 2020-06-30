Conor McGregor is retired according to his Straight Blast Gym head coach John Kavanagh — at least for now.

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following the UFC 250 pay-per-view earlier this month. He would go on to explain the reasons for his decision.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me. They should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Gaethje] back to September? You know what’s going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that’s not going to happen. “… I’m a bit bored of the game. I’m here watching the fight. I watched the last show – the [Tyron] Woodley-[Gilbert] Burns show – I watched the show tonight [UFC 250]. I’m just not excited about the game. I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me.”

Kavanagh: McGregor Will Do What He Wants To Do

Given that it was McGregor’s third retirement in the last four years, not many took it seriously.

But nearly a month since the announcement, it appears to seem more and more serious, especially with UFC president Dana White recently claiming he still hasn’t spoken to the Irishman.

And as far as Kavanagh is concerned, the retirement was legitimate.

“Is Conor retired? Yes he is, as far as I can tell,” Kavanagh said in a recent social media chat. “That’s what he said, isn’t it?” “… I can’t convince Conor to do sh*t [laughs]. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do. And who knows? Who knows what’s gonna happen in the future. But, as for now, he’s retired.”

Of course, Kavanagh’s words should be taken with a pinch of salt, especially as he wouldn’t be downplaying his pupil’s retirement by claiming it was just temporary.

After all, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the former two-weight champion did end up returning before the end of the year. Hopefully, that is the case.