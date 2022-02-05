John Kavanagh Provides Update On Conor McGregor Return, Preferred Opponent

It won’t be long until we see Conor McGregor back in action.

McGregor is currently on the road to recovery following the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight back in July that resulted in a first-round TKO defeat.

The Irishman has shown tremendous progress since as he only required a few weeks to start walking again. And as each month passes, many in the combat sports world are eager to know what the latest on McGregor is.

So what exactly is the latest? McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh provided an update in a recent interview.

“Yeah, I think the physical stage of recovery is complete now,” Kavanagh said. “He’ll very soon be switching over now to start to train mixed martial arts again — that’s when all the fun begins. You’ve seen his posts there himself. You don’t have to wonder what he’s doing, he posts about it. He’s been enjoying himself over Christmas. But he’s ready to enter that more serious phase of training and not enjoy the good life as much and get back in the gym and start getting ready for another contest. “…I think by the time it’s probably summertime we’re looking at for him to step backing there, his weight will be down again [to reach 155].”

John Kavanagh Likes Nate Diaz Trilogy For Conor McGregor

Of course, McGregor declared that when he would return, it wouldn’t be for a fourth fight with Poirer, but rather, an immediate lightweight title shot.

While it would be completely underserved, it wouldn’t be surprising either as “The Notorious” is still the biggest star in combat sports today and money talks.

However, with current champion Charles Oliveira slated to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 which takes place in May, McGregor might not get his wish.

So with that said, who would Kavanagh like for his pupil to face next?

“I’m just excited to see him back in there,” Kavanagh responded. “It’s always a big occasion. There’s not much like a McGregor fight week and fight night. It doesn’t really matter. You say any name and it’s exciting. “Probably the [Nate] Diaz trilogy would be a fan favorite. But let’s just get back healthy, back ready and back competing.”

You can watch the full interview below: