Calvin Kattar vs Jeremy Stephens Slated for UFC 248

Calvin Kattar vs Jeremy Stephens Verbally Agreed for UFC 248

The featherweight division rolls on as Calvin Kattar is expected to face Jeremy Stephens at UFC 248.

Both Kattar and Stephens are two of the top 15 ranked featherweights in the entire world. Although MMA Junkie confirmed that the matchup has been verbally agreed upon, the UFC has yet to announce the bout. Additionally, the person who revealed the information to the publication chose to remain anonymous until the UFC decides to make the matchup public.

Stephens vs Kattar

For Stephens, he’ll be searching for his first in almost an entire year. Jeremy was part of a short-lived heated rivalry with Yair Rodriguez. During their first bout at UFC Mexico City, an eye poke 15 seconds into the fight caused the match to end. Next, the pair rematched one month later where Yair won via unanimous decision. Stephens hasn’t won since February 24th against Josh Emmett at UFC Orlando. So, look for Stephens to be fired up in his next outing.

Kattar, on the other hand, has won 3 of his last 5 outings. During his last fight, he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Zabit Magomedsharipov. Regardless of the loss, Calvin still has an overall impressive record of 20-4. With a hard pressing fighting style, expect Kattar to try and make a statement. Especially because a win here would automatically put Kattar into the top 10 in rankings.

UFC 248

UFC 248 takes place on March 7th. The card is expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile area. UFC 248 is expected to be headlined by a strawweight title fight featuring the champion Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

The card will also feature the return of Robert Whittaker. Whittaker was last seen at UFC 243 when he lost his Middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. Rob will take on Jared Cannonier in the events alleged co-main event.

The main card airs live on pay-per-view. Before that, the preliminary bouts are likely to air on ESPN and ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass.