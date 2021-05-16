Katlyn Chookagian Tackles Recent Pornographic Twitter Debacle

Katlyn Chookagian has finally answered the internet’s burning question: what’s up with the likes on her Twitter profile?!

Entering UFC 262 fight week, the Flyweight wouldn’t have just a fight on the horizon but a load of controversy. This would come with people finding out what her Twitter account’s activity was up to.

If you take a look at Chookagian’s profile on Twitter, you’ll see that her own Tweets are not very recent. Her last piece of media she created herself dates back to March 27th. Few replies have showed up from the account since then.

In a plot twist that took the MMA community by storm was what was found in Chookagian’s likes section…

She Liked What?!

If you go to the far-right side of @blondefighter, you’ll find an array of pornographic videos and image of multiple NSFW scenes. There is a chain of 38 posts which were liked by the Twitter account.

In the middle of all of this explicit chaos, lies a completely different Tweet, poking fun at Chookagian.

@blondefighter looks like Rob Van Dam — Ocean Perry 🇺🇸 🌊 (@ConorTable) May 13, 2021

Breaking The Silence

At first glance, it is quite reasonable to assume that Chookagian’s likes were not of her own. ‘Blonde Fighter’ would confirm that this was the case.

After edging out a decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC 262 this weekend, the #2 Flyweight contender would fly over to questions from the media. As expected, the people wanted to know what was really going on in the virtual world of Katlyn Chookagian.

“My Twitter got like hacked like two months ago.” Chookagian told the media. “I just thought I lost my password, I tried to get into the app and I couldn’t get in. That’s why during every fight card I’m always tweeting, my tweets are always popping up. Every Saturday I’m like, ‘Oh, my Twitter’s still (locked),’ I didn’t get in, and I just kind of didn’t pay attention to it. My Twitter for years always gets hacked, but usually, it just follows a bunch of porn stars. “But this time, I guess this has been going on for months and I didn’t realize until this week. I think with the fight and the promotions for the fight, I think people started noticing. I think whoever’s in my Twitter account, maybe they’re in a relationship and they needed to go into my account so they could look at other things, but it was not me. All week I was trying to get in, but I was focused on my fight, not my Twitter. It’s out there, so if anyone wants some extra free content you can go to my Twitter.”

I asked about it pic.twitter.com/CElmdwXh9l — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) May 16, 2021