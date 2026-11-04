Kasim Aras vs. Ty Flores To Headline OKTAGON 99 In Dortmund

OKTAGON has matched new signing Ty Flores with recent heavyweight title challenger Kasim Aras for the main event of its December 5 show in Dortmund. The promotion confirmed the pairing in a November 3 written announcement, moving beyond Flores’s earlier arrival on the roster to identify his first opponent.

The bout tops OKTAGON 99 at Westfalenhalle, with the official matchup graphic advertising five five-minute rounds. It is listed as a non-title contest in the promotion’s event data. That distinction matters: Aras is returning from a championship opportunity, but the belt is not on the line in this booking.

Aras Returns After His Championship Challenge

Aras enters at 11-6 and occupies the No. 2 position in OKTAGON’s heavyweight rankings. The German fighter trains at KKS Sparta Aachen, and his official biography describes a pressure-based approach combining striking with wrestling. He has previously held championships in Elite MMA Championship and Fair Fighting Championship.

His most recent appearance in the promotion was the June 20 title fight against Will Fleury in Berlin. The official record lists a knockout loss at 1:29 of the second round. Dortmund therefore gives Aras a non-title assignment against a newcomer rather than an immediate rematch with the champion.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The main event is set for #OKTAGON99 in Dortmund! Recent title challenger, Kasim Aras (11-6) 🇹🇷 takes on PFL veteran, Ty Flores (15-5) 🇺🇸 at heavyweight on December 5! 🎫 https://t.co/z0HsGluudm pic.twitter.com/xOBUCVb75Z — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 3, 2026

Flores Takes A New Route After His PFL Run

Flores is listed at 15-5 on his new OKTAGON profile. The American is 32, while Aras is 39. Their roster pages also show a height difference: Flores is listed at 191 centimeters and Aras at 178. Those are official profile measurements, not evidence of how either fighter will approach the contest.

The PFL experience highlighted in the announcement came at light heavyweight. Flores won unanimous decisions over Delan Monte and Dan Spohn during the 2023 regular season, then advanced to the playoffs. His run ended against Josh Silveira in the opening round of their August semifinal, according to PFL’s own fight history.

That previous schedule provides relevant context for the new signing without making this a PFL bout. Flores’s old promotional profile identifies Denver as his fighting base and Elevation Fight Team as his camp. His two regular-season wins were both completed over three rounds. December’s five-round main event presents a longer maximum distance than those PFL decision victories.

PFL’s 2023 season statistics credit Flores with six successful takedowns from seven attempts and 66 landed ground strikes. Those figures help explain the grappling experience he carries into a matchup with an opponent whose own official profile emphasizes wrestling.

A Confirmed Five-Round Booking, Not A Title Fight

The December date is attached to the Dortmund event itself, not a projected future title opportunity. OKTAGON’s event page confirms the city and arena, and both athletes’ upcoming-fight panels independently list the same pairing. The event data identifies the matchup as heavyweight, resolving any ambiguity created by Flores’s previous light-heavyweight appearances.

The current card has two other heavyweight pairings alongside the main event. Patrick Vespaziani is matched with Nicolaj Wagner, and Marc Doussis faces Adam Pałasz. Neither is listed as a title fight. Elsewhere on the event, Ali Gündüz meets Abdullah Sultani at bantamweight and Emir-Can Al faces Adam Havran at welterweight, giving the Dortmund show assignments across several divisions.