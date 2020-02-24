Karolina Kowalklewicz Needs Surgery Following Brutal Loss To Yan Xiaonan

Karolina Kowalklewicz Needs Operation After Loss In New Zealand

Karolina Kowalklewicz suffered a brutal beatdown in her loss to Yan Xiaonan over the weekend. Now she reveals that she will likely need surgery after the fact.

Kowalklewicz was once considered one of the top strawweights in the world, even challenging for the title at one point. However, since then, things have not looked that great, as she has lost four in a row. The most recent of those losses came over the weekend, at UFC Auckland.

Karolina met Yan Xiaonan, a promising prospect from China. Early in the fight, she took some serious damage to her face, resulting in her vision being affected. It even got to the point where the ringside physician stepped in to see if the fight should be stopped. Although ultimately the bout would continue, and Kowalklewicz would suffer a lopsided unanimous decision loss.

It was clear throughout the fight, that Karolina’s vision was serious hampered. However, it was not until a post to her Instagram Stories, that the true severity of the injury was revealed. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“.(For the) first (time) in my life after (a) fight, I cannot say I am OK,” Kowalkiewicz said. “In the beginning of (the) first round, I have (a) broken small bone. I couldn’t see nothing. My vision was double and everything was in the fog. “After (the) fight, I spent all day in (the) hospital. Today, I’m going to (a) specialist and they (will) make (a) decision,” Kowalkiewicz continued. “I need (an) operation. I’m waiting for the decision here, or I’ll go back to Poland and make this operation in Poland. But doctors say I have to stay here because flying with this eye is very dangerous.”

It is troubling to see this vastly different attitude from Karolina Kowalklewicz after the fight. Hopefully the injury is not too serious, and can be healed relatively soon.