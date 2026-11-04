Karlos Vémola vs. Tomasz Narkun Added To OKTAGON 100 In Prague

Karlos Vémola and Tomasz Narkun are set to meet at OKTAGON 100, bringing two former champions together at light heavyweight for the promotion’s year-end Prague card. OKTAGON announced the matchup in a November 3 written post, confirming the O2 Arena setting and identifying both fighters in its official booking graphic.

The event takes place on December 29. This is an addition to the card, not a newly announced main event: the show is already headlined by Krzysztof Jotko against Makhmud Muradov for the middleweight championship. Vémola–Narkun is listed separately as a non-title light-heavyweight contest in the current official fightcard.

Narkun’s Submission Win Sets Up A Ranked MMA Meeting

Narkun arrives at 22-7 and sits third in OKTAGON’s light-heavyweight rankings. The Polish fighter’s official biography identifies him as a former long-reigning KSW champion and emphasizes his submission threat. He represents Berserker’s Team Stargard, bringing a ground-based challenge to an opponent whose own background is rooted in wrestling.

His most recent OKTAGON appearance ended quickly. On October 17 in Karlovy Vary, Narkun submitted Daniel Škvor at 2:29 of the first round. That result followed an April 11 unanimous-decision defeat against Alexander Poppeck in Szczecin, so the December assignment comes after a successful response to an earlier setback.

The contrast between those two appearances is relevant to the new matchup. Poppeck took their contest through the full three rounds, while Škvor was stopped before the opening round was halfway over. The official records establish those different outcomes without suggesting that the same sequence will occur against Vémola in Prague.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Czech icon, Karlos Vémola (39-9) 🇨🇿 clashes with Polish legend, Tomasz Narkun (22-7) 🇵🇱 at light heavyweight inside O2 Arena. The biggest event in our history, #OKTAGON100, has a monumental showdown added! 🎫 https://t.co/gHqD1r0vfa pic.twitter.com/kUHdU3p7Xu — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 3, 2026

Vémola Returns To Prague After Frankfurt Stoppage

Vémola is ranked second, one place above Narkun, and has a 39-9 record on his current promotional profile. Now 41, he trains with Reinders MMA and lists Greco-Roman wrestling as his background. He previously held OKTAGON championships at both middleweight and light heavyweight, His profile credits him with a 73-percent finishing rate, with submissions accounting for 53 percent of his wins.

The Czech veteran also enters after a win. His September 26 appearance in Frankfurt produced a second-round TKO of Frederic Vosgröne, with the official finish recorded at 4:50. Before that, he defeated Attila Végh by decision over five rounds in June 2025, following a five-round decision loss to Will Fleury that previous December.

Their listed measurements add another difference to the pairing. Narkun is 191 centimeters tall and 36 years old; Vémola is listed at 183 centimeters. Those figures accompany their contrasting routes through championship competition, but neither the promotion’s written announcement nor the matchup listing guarantees a title shot to the winner.

Prague’s current lineup also separates this MMA contest from another bout involving a familiar Vémola rival. Attila Végh faces Luke Barnatt under the promotion’s Stand & Bang rules at 98 kilograms. It is not the same ruleset as Vémola’s light-heavyweight assignment, even though both matches share the December 29 card.

OKTAGON is presenting the show as both its 100th tournament and the finale of its 2026 season, marking ten years of the organization. Tickets are already being sold through its official event page. A specific start time for Vémola–Narkun has not been announced in the written booking.