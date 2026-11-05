Kamil Szkaradek vs. Rogério Bontorin Completes KSW 123 Card

Kamil Szkaradek will face Rogério Bontorin at KSW 123 on November 21, 2026, in Szczecin, Poland. KSW identifies the bantamweight pairing as the final addition to its Enea Arena card, matching the promotion’s fourth-ranked contender with the fighter immediately below him.

KSW announced the contest on November 4. Both men compete at the bantamweight limit of 61.2 kilograms (135 pounds), and no championship is at stake.

A return to Szczecin after Szkaradek’s submission win

The 28-year-old represents Grappling Kraków. His most recent victory came in Szczecin, the same city that will host this return.

His official fight history gives the clearest recent sequence. He submitted Oleksii Polishchuk with a rear-naked choke at 4:44 of the second round at KSW 112 on November 15, 2025. Before that, he defeated Kenji Bortoluzzi by unanimous decision at KSW 107, with all three judges scoring it 29-28.

Those victories followed a second-round knockout loss to Miljan Zdravković in March 2024. Earlier KSW wins came against David Martinik, Patryk Chrobak and Patryk Surdyn. The promotion’s record separates two submission victories from three decisions, across his six appearances.

The official KSW 112 archive below accompanies Szkaradek’s return to Szczecin. It is background footage from his previous promotional appearance, not action from the upcoming bout.

Bontorin seeks his first KSW victory

Bontorin’s official profile lists a single completed KSW appearance: a third-round technical-knockout loss to Vitalii Yakymenko at KSW 110 on September 20, 2025. The recorded finish came at 4:30. The 34-year-old is listed at 166 centimetres on that profile, compared with Szkaradek’s 168 centimetres.

The Brazilian enters with an overall record of 17-6 and two no contests. Eleven of his victories have come by submission and three by knockout. He turned professional in 2013 and previously competed in the UFC and RIZIN, making him the more extensively travelled professional in this pairing.

The current bantamweight standings place Vitalii Yakymenko as champion. Sebastian Przybysz, Bruno Azevedo and Marcello Morelli occupy the three contender positions above Szkaradek. Bontorin sits fifth, ahead of Edgars Skrīvers and Werlleson Martins.

KSW 123 is headlined by Adrian Bartosiński against Tymoteusz Łopaczyk for the welterweight championship. Valeriu Mircea and Marcin Held are also listed in a lightweight championship contest. The newly completed lineup includes the previously announced Szczepaniak–Hir matchup, and Szymon Herrmann’s debut against Alain Van De Merckt. See more of MiddleEasy’s MMA coverage.

The opening portion will be available on KSW’s YouTube channel and CANAL+ SPORT POLSKA’s YouTube channel. Kazieczko–Danylko and Van De Merckt–Herrmann are the two bouts listed for those free preliminary broadcasts.