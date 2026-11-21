Kamil Szkaradek escaped Rogério Bontorin’s early grappling control and caught a kneebar to win their KSW 123 contest in Szczecin, Poland. The submission arrived at 2:33 of the first round on November 21, ending a fight the Polish contender had begun with a scoring penalty already against him.

The encounter brought together the fourth- and fifth-ranked bantamweights on KSW’s published card. It was not a championship fight, but it matched a contender building a successful promotional run against a Brazilian still seeking his first victory in the organization. Their November booking had completed the lineup for Enea Arena.

Round 1: Bontorin takes the back before the leg attack changes the fight

The opening grappling exchange favored Bontorin. After the fighters came together in the clinch, he brought Szkaradek down and worked behind him. That forced the Polish fighter to deal with a dangerous position before he could establish his own offense.

Szkaradek defended and improved his position on the mat rather than allowing Bontorin to settle into an uncontested attack. They returned to standing, but the Brazilian found another takedown, keeping the exchanges focused on grappling rather than giving his opponent a prolonged striking opportunity.

The crucial difference came during the next positional battle. Szkaradek kept searching for a better position and isolated Bontorin’s leg, applying the kneebar that forced the submission. KSW recorded the finish as a first-round knee lock; the official timing means there were no later rounds to score.

Szkaradek utahl Bontorina na kneebar, fuuuu. Bontorin v KSW 0-2 😮‍💨#KSW123 pic.twitter.com/fueDUmSxOp — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) November 21, 2026

The weight penalty preceded the opening bell

Friday’s official scale report listed Szkaradek at 61.8 kilograms and Bontorin at 61.1. KSW said the Polish fighter missed his permitted limit by 0.1 kilograms. The announced sanctions were a 30 percent purse deduction and a one-point deduction on the judges’ scorecards at the start of Saturday’s contest.

The promotion’s result report confirmed that the scoring penalty was applied at the beginning of Round 1. It was a consequence of the weigh-in miss, not an in-fight foul. Because the contest ended by submission, a judges’ decision was not required to determine the winner.

A second successive submission in Szczecin

Szkaradek’s previous appearance had also ended with an opponent submitting in this city, although that victory used a different technique. His official record lists a rear-naked choke against Oleksii Polishchuk in the second round at KSW 112. Before that, he had beaten Kenji Bortoluzzi by unanimous decision, with three 29-28 scorecards.

The new result moved him to 8-1 overall and gave him six victories from seven KSW appearances. His only defeat remained the March 2024 knockout loss to Miljan Zdravković. For Bontorin, the outcome left him without a KSW win after two attempts, following his promotional debut loss to Vitalii Yakymenko.