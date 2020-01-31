Kamaru Usman Explains Jorge Masvidal Encounter: “He Ran Up, All He Did Was Talk”

Kamaru Usman Says Jorge Masvidal Did Nothing During Heated Exchange

Log onto social media and there’s a common theme with UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Fans don’t believe that Kamaru has an interesting fighting style. Nor do they believe that he has the ability to sell a fight after a bout with Colby Covington that nearly sold itself. However, Usman appears to have begun a new red hot feud with the UFC’s “BMF” champion in Jorge Masvidal. After a heated hotel encounter, fans are excited at the idea of the pair facing off. Now that the exchange is over, Usman took to social media to explain the events.

Masvidal and Usman have been arguing following both men winning their respective belts. Usman secured the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and made it look easy. Masvidal captured the mythical “BMF” title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Although both men seem to be gunning for a bout with Conor McGregor, the stars are aligning for them to face off.

Usman Speaks About Incident to the Media

Usman spoke with TMZ sports to discuss the altercation with Masvidal. During the conversation, he revealed how Masvidal ran upon him but didn’t do anything.

“I took my hat off and I put… I never take my hat off. I took my hat off and I put it to the side, I said, “Lady, hold my hat, what’s up let me see this guy run-up,” said Usman. He ran up, he didn’t do nothing. All he did was talk. And you saw him, all he did was make little hand signals. You know that Kevin Hart noise, pew pew, like he had a little gun in his hand. That’s all he did, make hand signals,” finished Kamaru.

Making Usman vs Masvidal

Hopefully, the feud between the men doesn’t end up being wasted. At the moment, nothing is official for them to face each other. Although it seems like it’s what both men currently want. Names like Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor always float around when dealing with the top of the welterweight division. But, if these two face each other, expect fireworks.