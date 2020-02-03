Kamaru Usman Wants to be a Marriage Counselor After Fighting

Kamaru Usman Wants $250 Million Before He Can Retire to be a Marriage Counselor

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is a man with many interests, Fighting just so happens to be the passion that has given Usman maximum exposure. Now that Kamaru is a UFC champion, people have been getting to know his personality better. And, throughout that process, they’re beginning to learn some of the other things that interest the champ. For example, Usman previously stated that he would like to be the first African American Bachelor on the hit television series. Now, Kamaru is saying that he would like to become a marriage counselor after his time is up with the UFC.

Usman Explains His Post Career Goals

Usman is still relatively young in his MMA career. Furthermore, he still has a long way to go before he would even consider retirement. Kamaru appeared on Joe Rogan’s MMA show. During his time on the show, Usman spoke about his MMA career. Additionally, he spoke about the dollar amount that he would like to earn before he retires. Then, he spoke about what he would like to do after he hangs up the gloves.

“I’ll do other jobs and stuff, but I think $250 million is generational wealth. That’s something my kids’ kids will be able to live off,” said Usman.

Usman on Becoming a Marriage Counselor

Next, he explained his desire to become a marriage counselor after his fight career is over. Or at least a counselor of some sort because Usman has intentions of leaving the Earth in a better place.

“I want to be a marriage counselor,” said Kamaru. “I think I’ve always been very good at being able to step back from situations of what’s going on and give advice. I do this with my friends.”

Does Usman have the personality to fix a broken relationship? And, would you trust the champ’s relationship advice? Let us know in the comment section below.