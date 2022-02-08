Dana White Shares Gross Photos Of Kamaru Usman’s Hand Surgery

Kamaru Usman had a successful surgery this week.

‘You Gotta Hand It To Him’

The UFC Welterweight Champion checked into the hospital to repair his ligaments on his right hand. As you may recall, Usman broke his hand in the lead-up to his rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Usman would reveal that he broke his right hand while punching teammate Justin Gaethje in the head. The injury would occur 3-4 weeks ahead of his title defense against ‘Chaos’. Despite the handicap, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would accomplish his dream of beating Covington, once again. He’d edge the American in a unanimous decision.

NSFW

Months after the fact, Usman has finally received a much needed surgery on his broken hand to fix the ligaments. The process would be nothing but grotesque. UFC boss Dana White gave us some before and after pictures of Usman’s surgery.

If you’re eating a meal right now, we’d suggest you take a look at these photos later.

“Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today.” White wrote. “This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP.”

The surgeons would have drive a knife into the hand of Usman. They’d open his skin to reveal a tear, in which they fixed over the surgery. By the second photo, the champ’s hand looks good as new. Well, at least on the inside.

When Will Kamaru Come Back?

Kamaru Usman is expected to return to action as early as international fight week in July. At least, that’s according his manager Ali Abdelaziz (via ESPN). If that’s the case, Usman will likely defend his title at UFC 276 against Leon Edwards.