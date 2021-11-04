Kamaru Usman Doesn’t Care If Colby Covington’s Persona Is Fake: ‘How Do You Feel As A Man, Doing That?’

Some have suggested that the personality that Colby Covington shows on camera is not the real version of who he is. Kamaru Usman says that he does not care if it is real or fake, it is unpleasant either way.

Usman will be having a rematch with Covington this weekend, at UFC 268, after their first fight was a back and forth brawl. Since their first bout, Colby has been going on a tirade in typical fashion, saying that the first fight was a bad stoppage and that Kamaru faked illegal blows and cheated.

This brash persona is something that Colby has been using for years now, but the rumor behind the scenes is that it is not who he really is. While speaking in an interview Michael Bisping though, Kamaru Usman said that it does not matter whether this is who Colby is or not, it is a way for him to shortcut his way through the division and fast track a title shot.

“I don’t really care because as a man, you have to have enough integrity to be responsible for what you say… At the end of the day, as both fathers here, you have to be able to go home and look your kids, look your daughter in the face, and have her understand who you are,” Usman said. “So if she’s looking at something on television, saying ‘Daddy why’d you say that stuff, is that you?’ Are you going to tell her, ‘Oh no, that’s just fake.’ How do you feel as a man, doing that? No, I didn’t need to do that. That’s the difference between (Covington) and I. I stood behind my work, I continued to work, and I still got here. He had to do that, he had to put that on to get here. So what does that say about you as a man, looking for a shortcut?”

Kamaru Usman Will Teach Colby Covington About Levels

This fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is a highly anticipated rematch that has fans chomping at the bit to see unfold. Things were exciting in the first fight, so there is expectation that this rematch will be similarly competitive.

However Kamaru is not hoping for that to be the case. In fact, when asked how things will go down on Saturday night, he made it clear that he wants to prove that there are levels to this sport, and that he is above Colby.

“Saturday night, I think you will really see what I mean when I say there’s levels to this game. So Saturday night you will see,” Usman said.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 goes down November 6th, at MSG in New York. It will be interesting to see how this UFC 268 main event goes down.