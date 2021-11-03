Kamaru Usman Unsure If He’ll Fight Khamzat Chimaev Before Retiring

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t know if a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev will ever come to fruition.

Usman is gearing up for a rematch with Colby Covington this Saturday night (Nov. 6). Back in Dec. 2019, Usman and Covington met for the first time. The title fight was an instant classic with Usman scoring the fifth-round TKO victory to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Not So Fast

Chimaev has been making a name for himself quickly. He’s coming off a first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. During a media scrum, Kamaru Usman responded to a question regarding whether or not Chimaev is on his radar.

“First and foremost, he’s done a tremendous job with the opposition that he’s been presented with. No shame in that, he’s doing great. I like it. I love all the hype that’s been there. Let’s be honest, life is not fair. We learned that as kids. Life isn’t fair so I know some guys get a faster push, some guys don’t. It is what it is, more power to him. He’s doing a phenomenal job with the position he’s being put in, so hat’s off to him. “As far as me, I’m at a point in life where I’m starting to understand how much this takes from me. I’ve been nine weeks now away from my daughter and Facetime does help but it doesn’t do it justice as far as being there each and every day. Obviously, I don’t know how much longer I’m willing to do this. They have to make sense for me now, so if he’s able to get there then we’ll talk about it at that point.”

