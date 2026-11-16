Kaleo Meheula Plans Nutritionist Support After Second RIZIN Weight Miss

Kaleo Meheula wants professional nutrition support after another weight miss left him without a recorded RIZIN victory. His November 8 response appeared in the promotion’s November 10 written interview, paraphrased here from Japanese.

He said he had previously managed nutrition himself while working full-time. Money had been tight, including a period without work, but he now expected to afford help. Hiring a nutritionist was a possibility, not an arrangement already completed. He said inexperience overseas did not excuse missing the limit.

He also considered arriving in Japan a week early rather than three days before competing. He wanted to remain at featherweight, believing lightweight too large for his frame. Travel adaptation and age were possibilities he raised, not medically established causes.

What The Weight Conditions Changed

The consequences of that preparation problem were already fixed in the official RIZIN 55 result. Their November 8 contest was contracted at 66 kilograms over three five-minute rounds. Meheula was 450 grams above the ceiling, so the promotion imposed a one-point yellow-card deduction and barred him from receiving a recorded win. An Aimoto victory would have counted; an Aimoto loss or a draw instead had to become a no contest. The referee intervened at 4:58 of Round 2, activating the latter condition.

A Travel Problem He Had Raised Before

That travel concern had surfaced after his April debut, too. In RIZIN’s April 17 written account of his response to the Hagiwara bout, Meheula said visa difficulties had delayed arrival from a planned Monday to Thursday night. He described struggling to lose water after his first long overseas journey and having to rush his final preparations around media duties. Those were his explanations for what happened, not a confirmed diagnosis of the failed cut. He apologized for falling short of his professional responsibilities and said the no-contest outcome prevented him from simply celebrating the performance.

The April 12 official record provides a different scale for that earlier miss. Against Kyohei Hagiwara at RIZIN LANDMARK 13 in Fukuoka, Meheula exceeded the same 66-kilogram contract by 1.5 kilograms. That brought a two-point red-card deduction, rather than November’s one-point sanction. The referee stopped the April action at 4:50 of the first round, but the advance weight conditions again required a no contest. Neither stoppage therefore added a victory to his RIZIN record.

After Aimoto, he reported ankle and knee soreness, wanted time with family and hoped for another opportunity. He apologized again; neither a next bout nor a successful future weight cut was confirmed.