Kaleo Meheula Stops Kazuki Aimoto But Weight Miss Makes RIZIN 55 Bout A No Contest

Kaleo Meheula stopped Kazuki Aimoto with ground punches at RIZIN 55 on Sunday, November 8, but did not earn a victory. The official result was a no contest at 4:58 of Round 2 because Meheula had missed weight.

The distinction was established before the fighters entered the ring. Meheula could not receive a recorded win under RIZIN’s advance conditions. Aimoto’s long-awaited promotional debut ended without either a victory or an official defeat.

Round 1: Aimoto attacks the legs

RIZIN’s written report describes an immediate punching exchange before Meheula drove Aimoto toward the ropes. Aimoto attacked a leg, taking him down and seeking a kneebar. Meheula escaped and delivered punches and elbows from above. Aimoto tried a heel hook, but Meheula defended again and ended the round landing strikes.

Round 2: Ground punches bring the stoppage

Meheula initiated another takedown, but Aimoto reversed into top position. With a minute left, the referee stood them up. Meheula connected with a knee. Aimoto returned to a leg attack; Meheula shut it down, took top position and concentrated his punches. The referee intervened two seconds before the round ended.

i refuse to caption this pic.twitter.com/hsy7UF44ql — samaroont (@samaroooont) November 8, 2026

Why the result is a no contest

The bout’s contracted limit was 66.00 kilograms. RIZIN’s official weigh-in notice recorded Meheula at 66.45 kilograms, making him 450 grams overweight. Aimoto came in at 65.85 kilograms. The 600-gram difference between the fighters was therefore not the same figure as Meheula’s amount over the limit.

RIZIN permitted the fight to proceed with two separate restrictions. Meheula began with a one-point deduction, signaled by a yellow card, because his overage was less than half a kilogram. Independently of that scoring penalty, the promotion barred him from receiving a recorded win.

An Aimoto victory would have stood. An Aimoto loss or a draw instead had to become a no contest. That advance ruling explains why the referee’s stoppage did not produce a TKO victory in Meheula’s record. It was a weight-related outcome, not a disqualification for the finishing punches.

The sanctions were detailed in MiddleEasy’s RIZIN 55 weigh-in coverage before the event. Sunday’s fight activated the no-contest condition rather than introducing a new penalty afterward.

Meheula had apologized in a written Japanese-language post on November 7. He said he began preparing early, managed his diet and believed he had done everything he could, but still finished a pound over. He expressed regret and promised to make amends.

今回も体重をオーバーしてしまい、本当に申し訳ありません。早めに準備を始めて、食事管理もしっかりできていて、自分にできることはすべてやったつもりでしたが、それでも1ポンドオーバーしてしまいました。これ以上ないほど申し訳ない気持ちです。必ず埋め合わせをします。約束します。 — Abijah Meheula (@AbijahMeheula) November 7, 2026

A second RIZIN stoppage without a recorded win

There was a direct precedent in Meheula’s own promotional debut. At RIZIN LANDMARK 13 in Fukuoka on April 12, he also forced a stoppage but left with a no contest after missing weight. That opponent was Kyohei Hagiwara, not Aimoto.

The April overage was larger: 1.5 kilograms against the same 66.00-kilogram limit. RIZIN applied a two-point red-card deduction for that bout. Its official result page records a first-round no contest at 4:50 after Meheula’s knees and follow-up ground punches brought the referee in. The two appearances now share the same frustrating separation between the action and the official record.

Aimoto arrived from DEEP with ten professional wins and no losses, according to his official RIZIN biography. He had been scheduled to debut against Viktor Kolesnik in March, but a bicycle collision with a car forced his withdrawal. After returning to DEEP and stopping Shoma Yamada in July, he finally reached the RIZIN ring against Meheula. That July comeback had taken place at lightweight rather than featherweight.

His route to that debut was unusual. RIZIN describes a fighter without a permanent gym or coach, traveling between gyms while based in Mito. He turned professional in May 2023 and built his record primarily in DEEP. Meheula, a Hawaii native representing Xtreme Couture, began his professional MMA career in October 2021. Both entered Sunday still seeking a first recorded RIZIN win.

Elsewhere on the card, Jinnosuke Kashimura submitted Shinobu Ota, while Tony Laramie took the flyweight title from Makoto Shinryu. Meheula and Aimoto’s bout stands apart from those ordinary wins: its official outcome remains a no contest.