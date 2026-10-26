Kade Ruotolo–Ok Rae Yoon, Abevi–Dzhabrailov Added To ONE Fight Night 50

Kade Ruotolo will face former lightweight MMA champion Ok Rae Yoon at ONE Fight Night 50, with Maurice Abevi meeting unbeaten Dzhabir Dzhabrailov in a second newly confirmed MMA contest. ONE announced both pairings on October 26 for its December 18 U.S. primetime broadcast from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The promotion lists Ruotolo–Ok at lightweight and Abevi–Dzhabrailov at welterweight. Neither addition is identified as a championship fight on the official event card, and the announcement does not guarantee the winners a title shot.

Christian Lee Connects Both Divisions

Lee currently holds ONE’s lightweight and welterweight MMA titles. Before these December bouts, he is scheduled to defend the lightweight belt against Kade’s twin brother Tye Ruotolo at The Inner Circle 37 on November 6. That separate booking gives the lightweight contenders a championship contest to watch without establishing their next opponent.

Ruotolo Draws A Former MMA Champion

Ruotolo holds ONE’s lightweight submission grappling championship, but this assignment continues his separate MMA campaign. His official record lists four wins in that sport: submissions of Blake Cooper, Ahmed Mujtaba and Nicolas Vigna, followed by a knockout of Hiroyuki Tetsuka. The Tetsuka result came in the second round, distinguishing it from his three opening-round submissions.

The 23-year-old’s grappling achievements explain the attention surrounding that transition. He became ADCC champion in the 77-kilogram division in 2022, submitting Mica Galvao in the final, then beat Uali Kurzhev for ONE’s inaugural lightweight grappling belt. Those accomplishments are in submission-only competition; they do not make his December matchup an MMA title defense.

The official May 2026 clip below shows Ruotolo’s previous MMA appearance against Tetsuka. It is historical footage, not action from the newly booked contest.

Ok brings experience against several of the promotion’s established champions. The South Korean beat Marat Gafurov and Eddie Alvarez in his first two ONE appearances before taking Christian Lee’s lightweight championship by unanimous decision in 2021. Lee subsequently stopped him in their rematch. The Team MAD fighter later defeated Lowen Tynanes before decision losses to Alibeg Rasulov and Lucas Gabriel.

Abevi Tests Dzhabrailov’s Unbeaten Run

Abevi enters with a 9-1 professional record after recovering from a decision loss to Halil Amir in his ONE debut. The Swiss fighter has since beaten Blake Cooper, Zhang Lipeng and Samat Mamedov. His official results distinguish two first-round stoppages from the three-round decision over Zhang, rather than presenting the entire winning streak as finishes.

The historical highlight below shows Abevi’s stoppage of Cooper, one of the wins in that sequence. It is not footage from a December meeting with Dzhabrailov.

Dzhabrailov is 7-0 overall. ONE’s record lists promotional victories over Eduardo Freitas, Khusan Urakov, Nicolas Vigna and Chase Mann, all inside the opening round. The Mann knockout came at 2:31 at ONE Fight Night 42. His background combines childhood wrestling with four years of boxing training before he developed his MMA career under Amir in Turkey.

The developing December card also lists Muay Thai pairings between Suablack and Jordan Estupinan, and Bampara Kouyate and Ricardo Bravo. These are additions to the ONE Championship schedule, not results or a declaration that the full lineup is complete.