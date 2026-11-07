Kade Ruotolo Reportedly Out Of ONE Fight Night 50 With Undisclosed Injury

Kade Ruotolo is reportedly out of his December meeting with Ok Rae Yoon after another injury setback. Bangkok Post reporter Nick Atkin reported the withdrawal on November 6, raising a question over the advertised main event of ONE Fight Night 50 in Bangkok.

Atkin did not identify the injury or name a replacement headliner. His written report also supplied no recovery timetable. The claim should therefore remain a reported withdrawal, rather than an announcement of a specific medical diagnosis or a newly arranged opponent.

The same post described Ruotolo’s earlier torn ACL and the hand injury sustained against Hiroyuki Tetsuka in May. Neither establishes the cause of this latest reported absence. It would be inaccurate to identify the new problem as a recurrence without further information.

ONE’s public listing has not caught up with the report

At the time of review, ONE’s event page still displayed Ruotolo against Ok at lightweight. It continued to advertise Lumpinee Stadium and a December 18 broadcast in U.S. primetime; that corresponds to December 19 in Thailand, the local date used in Atkin’s report.

The other listed matchups include Diogo Reis defending his flyweight submission grappling championship against Bebeto Oliveira and Maurice Abevi meeting Dzhabir Dzhabrailov in welterweight MMA. Those entries remain advertised bouts, not confirmation of how the promotion will replace its reported headliner.

🆕 Kade Ruotolo is out of his ONE Championship main event against Ok Rae Yoon through injury, the Bangkok Post has learned. The lightweight submission grappling champion had been due to face the former lightweight MMA title-holder at ONE Fight Night 50 in Bangkok on December 19.… pic.twitter.com/B149Fcp51y — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) November 6, 2026

A fifth MMA appearance would have followed four finishes

Ruotolo’s official athlete record separates his MMA results from his submission grappling career. His four mixed martial arts victories consist of submissions against Blake Cooper, Ahmed Mujtaba and Nicolas Vigna, followed by a second-round knockout of Tetsuka. No fifth MMA result appears on that record.

The Tetsuka finish is listed at 2:02 of round two. Before it, all three of his MMA submissions had come in the opening round: Cooper at 3:20, Mujtaba at 1:04 and Vigna at 3:04. That progression made the Ok assignment a step beyond the opponents he had already beaten.

ONE continues to identify Kade as its lightweight submission grappling world champion. That belt belongs to a different ruleset from the MMA contest scheduled for December; the cancelled appearance reported by Atkin is not a reported loss of the grappling championship.

Ok’s championship experience was central to the proposed test. His official record shows a five-round unanimous-decision victory over Christian Lee to win the lightweight MMA belt in 2021, followed by a second-round stoppage defeat in their rematch.

The South Korean’s two latest listed appearances ended in decision losses to Alibeg Rasulov and Lucas Gabriel. He had been seeking to reverse that run against an unbeaten newcomer, rather than defending a title of his own in the December matchup.

The brothers now face different immediate circumstances

The injury report arrived on the same day that Kade’s twin brother Tye won the lightweight MMA championship. ONE’s completed account of The Inner Circle 37 confirms that Tye submitted Christian Lee with a rear-naked choke at 2:08 of round one on November 6.

The December matchup had been presented as a possible route toward a lightweight MMA title opportunity, rather than a championship contest or a guaranteed eliminator. Ok’s former-champion status was the competitive attraction of that assignment; the new report leaves the advertised test in doubt.