Kacper Sochacki vs. Aleksander Winiarski Added To KSW 124

Kacper Sochacki and Aleksander Winiarski will meet in a ranked light heavyweight contest at KSW 124 on December 19 in Gliwice, Poland. KSW announced the matchup on November 3, adding two fighters coming off successful promotional debuts to the year-end show at PreZero Arena Gliwice.

The promotion lists Sochacki eighth and Winiarski tenth at 93 kilograms, or 205 pounds. Their professional records stand at 5-1 and 4-1, respectively. Sochacki’s five wins include three knockouts and one submission; Winiarski has three knockout wins and a decision.

Both enter on winning streaks. Sochacki has won his last three appearances, while Winiarski has put together four consecutive victories after losing his professional debut. The December booking gives each a chance to build on his first KSW win against another ranked opponent.

Another one added to the card! 🔥 Kacper Sochacki 🇵🇱 faces Aleksander Winiarski 🇵🇱 at light heavyweight! XTB #KSW124 | DEC 19 | Gliwice |🎫 @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/8jOx6v20Qt — KSW (@KSW_MMA) November 3, 2026

Different Routes Through Their KSW Debuts

Sochacki’s first appearance came against Jordan Nandor at KSW 115 in Lubin on February 21. The official result records a rear-naked choke at 4:10 of the opening round. It was a submission victory rather than another addition to his knockout total, and it came before the contest reached its second round.

KSW’s written account describes a measured opening, with both men exchanging low kicks before Sochacki changed the direction of the contest. He secured a takedown around the middle of the round, worked toward a finishing position and eventually took the back. Nandor tapped after the choke was applied.

Sochacki’s official profile lists him at 188 centimeters and places him in the 93-kilogram division.

Winiarski had a longer first assignment. He faced Dawid Kasperski at KSW 118 in Kalisz on May 16 and won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27. Unlike Sochacki’s early finish, that debut required the full fifteen minutes before the result was settled.

The promotion’s written report describes a boxing-heavy contest that grew more intense as it developed. Winiarski initially supplied the pressure; Kasperski avoided becoming trapped against the fence and pushed forward himself later in the fight. Both landed hard punches, but neither went down. Those details make the three identical scorecards more informative than the decision label alone.

Winiarski’s profile gives the same height and divisional weight: 188 centimeters and 93 kilograms. Neither man is changing divisions for the December contest.

Before joining KSW, Winiarski had finished three consecutive opponents by knockout in the opening round. The promotion’s preview of his May debut also records three kickboxing appearances, all victories, and identifies Ankos MMA as his team. Getting through the Kasperski contest therefore added a full-distance decision to a record previously built around early stoppages.

A Ranked Addition Below Two Championship Bouts

The December 19 card is headed by middleweight champion Pawel Pawlak against interim champion Piotr Kuberski. Stefan Vojcak and Artur Szpilka are also listed for an interim heavyweight title contest. Those championship bouts sit above the new light heavyweight pairing, which carries no announced belt on the line.

Other confirmed contests include Rafal Haratyk against Andi Vrtacic at middleweight, Adam Soldaev against Hugo Deux at lightweight and Dawid Kuczmarski against Adam Niedzwiedz at welterweight. The show also features the previously announced Oleksii Polishchuk–Souheil Kaouchen featherweight matchup.