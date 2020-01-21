Dana White: ‘Justin Gaethje And I Need To Get On The Same Page’

Dana White Discusses The Future For Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje and Dana White have been on some rough terms as of late. Now the UFC President wants to meet with him, to discuss what is next.

Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters to ever step foot into the Octagon. Even from his days as WSOF champ, he was known for his all-action style. This carried over into the UFC, earning him Performance or Fight of the Night honors in all of his outings.

Although Gaethje had a decent start to UFC run, he suffered his first two professional loses, back to back. As a result, he was left to reassess some things in his career. Nevertheless, he came back better than ever, winning three straight, and becoming a top lightweight contender.

The only problem is the fact that Dana White seems to be dismissive of Justin Gaethje being deserving of the next title shot. In fact, leading up to UFC 246, he said that Conor McGregor should face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. So the question then becomes, what happens with Justin?

Well speaking at the UFC 246 post-fight presser, White admitted that he and Gaethje need to meet up. While he doubled down on the idea that McGregor should rematch Khabib, he says there is still work to be done with Justin.

“”There’s been all this, ‘What about Justin Gaethje’ stuff,” White said. “The reality is, me and Justin Gaethje need to sit down and talk face to face and have a meeting. So, we’ll probably do that in the next few weeks and sit down with him. I like Gaethje, Gaethje’s a great kid, and he’s a super talented guy, and he and I need to get on the same page.”

Who do you think Justin Gaethje will fight next?