Before he even won the interim lightweight title, Justin Gaethje was calling for a fight with Conor McGregor. Now he explains how he thinks this fight would play out.

Gaethje had been quite vocal about trying to face off against McGregor. It even got to the point where he was throwing some deeply personal and aggressive insults the way of the Irishman. However the bout has yet to come to fruition, with Justin having since won the interim lightweight title, upsetting Tony Ferguson along the way.

Justin Gaethje Knocks Out Conor McGregor

Just because Justin Gaethje has his sights set on Khabib now, does not mean he has forgotten about Conor McGregor. Speaking in a recent interview, he revealed that he is still interested in this fight. Not only that, but he believes that he could get the finish, particularly late in the fight. It is all just a matter of controlling distance.

“Distance control is the No. 1 factor in any fight,” Gaethje said (h/t MMAJunkie). “It’s established in the first 30 seconds. It’s not visible, but it’s established, and that would be a huge factor in our fight. Who can control the distance? I think the best thing about me is I can kick the (expletive) out of people, so when they are trying to control distance or maybe they are winning at that, I can kick them in the leg and try to reset that. So I think I would knock him out to be honest. “I think he’s got about three rounds, and then it’s hell, and he doesn’t want to go to hell, so I think he’s good for now.”

Justin Gaethje has made a ton of massive changes to his game over the last few years. It is not unreasonable to think that he has what it takes to bring Conor McGregor into deep waters and finish the fight. Of course, this requires him to survive those first three rounds, which are it’s own kind of hell.