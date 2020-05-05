Justin Gaethje Praises Tony Ferguson But Vows To ‘Knock Him Out Cold’

Justin Gaethje Promises To Finish Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Justin Gaethje is excited to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Ahead of the contest, he vows that it will be an exciting fight that ends in a brutal finish.

There can be little doubt that Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters to ever be signed to the UFC’s roster. He has a never-say-die attitude of pushing the pace in every fight. That has led him to more performance bonuses than he has UFC fights, and a shot at the interim lightweight title this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-zy4Gdpdnh/?i

Heading into this contest, it is expected that Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will do nothing less than throw bombs at each other. Tony’s confidence is higher than it has ever been, and the same can be said for Justin. In fact, speaking in the UFC Countdown show, he showed some respect to his opponent, before calling his shot on how the fight ends.

“Tony Ferguson is a great competitor, 12 wins in a row, but I knock him out cold.”

This would not be the first time Justin Gaethje has knocked an opponent out cold. Typically his fights only go two ways: quick knockouts or long, grueling wars. It is safe to say he expects the same thing in this contest.

“I’m going to fight until I’m finished or until Tony’s finished,” Justin said. “That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done. I possess the power to turn his lights off and I believe I will.”

It is safe to say Justin Gaethje is prepared to make the most of his opportunity when he fights Tony Ferguson. The two face off in the main event of UFC 249, this weekend, live on PPV.