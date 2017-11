You don’t know what you got until its gone. Mike Goldberg is now a cult hero.

After years of UFC fans bashing him, Goldberg is suddenly a fan fav. All it took was the UFC releasing him for fans to overwhelmingly love him. That’s so MMA.

Until the bring back Mike Goldberg campaign goes into full effect, watch Joe Rogan and Goldie hangout in Phoenix over the weekend.

Here we go!