Just a pic of Action Bronson holding Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC belt

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Action
This is a very good picture of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Action Bronson chilling together. Who’s knows what was said or done for this pic clicked but it was surely epic.

We’ve been down with Joanna Champion since she was appearing in obscure Polish hip-hop music videos and now she’s hanging out with Action Bronson like it’s no thing. It also should be noted that the author of the Blue Chips mixtapes is now breaking bread with UFC champions.

Cheers to the concurrent rises of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Action Bronson with this rawesome pic.

GALAMAR? THE UNTITLED ACTION BRONSON SHOW TONIGHT!!!! @unclestevesny @bronsonshow #fuckthatsdelicious

A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
