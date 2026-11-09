Juntaro Ushiku Outgrapples Li Kaiwen For RIZIN 55 Decision Win

Juntaro Ushiku put his grappling to work over the closing two rounds to beat Li Kaiwen by unanimous decision at RIZIN 55 on November 8. The featherweight contest in Funabashi, Japan, ended with scores of 29-27, 29-27 and 30-26.

For the former RIZIN champion, this was a return to the promotion after more than two years away. His official profile lists a September 2024 defeat to Shoko Sato as his previous appearance. He had subsequently competed in DEEP, moving back to featherweight after an unsuccessful run at bantamweight.

Round 1: Li keeps the exchanges standing

The Japanese written ringside account from Gong described Ushiku starting southpaw against an orthodox opponent, while occasionally changing stance. Li looked to advance behind punches and a right kick to the body. Ushiku circled to his left and tried to intercept that pressure with his left hand.

An early single-leg attempt did not produce sustained control. Li stayed upright, turned his opponent into the corner and forced a reset. RIZIN’s report also recorded accidental eye pokes before the fighters touched gloves and resumed.

Round 2: Repeated takedowns change the fight

Ushiku initially backed away from a single-leg position in the corner, then came forward with a jumping left knee. Li continued throwing combinations, but the exchanges increasingly led to grappling. A successful takedown let Ushiku climb onto his back as he stood.

Li freed himself from that position and returned to striking range. Ushiku then timed another entry against a low kick, put him down again and prevented an immediate escape. Elbows followed from the top, although Li answered from underneath and drew blood from Ushiku.

Afterward, Ushiku thanked supporters in a written post and said he would begin climbing back up from here.

Round 3: Ushiku maintains top position

The final period began with another takedown. Li managed to stand, only for a throw to send him back to the canvas. Ushiku worked with elbows from above as his opponent alternated between half guard and closed guard, opening a cut near Li’s eye.

Gong’s account additionally described Ushiku reaching side control and attacking with knees before Li recovered guard. Both continued to strike during the ground exchanges. Li moved toward the ropes late, and the official report recorded a warning for leaving the ring after the action ended.

Ushiku had won the RIZIN featherweight title in his promotional debut against Yutaka Saito in 2021 and defended it in their rematch. A later loss to Kleber Koike ended that reign. His more recent return to this weight included a first-round submission of Asuka Tsubaki, followed by a DEEP interim-title defeat to Arata Mizuno.

Li entered this matchup after stopping Mizuno in August. His preceding RIZIN outing had ended in a first-round loss to Ryo Takagi, making Sunday’s decision his first distance fight in the organization.