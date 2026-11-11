Juntaro Ushiku Says Bantamweight Move Exposed His Better Fit At Featherweight

Juntaro Ushiku believes returning to featherweight revealed how much output he had lost at bantamweight. In RIZIN’s November 10 written interview, translated here from Japanese, he described lower stamina even in training at the lighter weight, something he recognized only in retrospect.

He felt relief after beating Li Kaiwen, having approached the assignment as though he had no room left for another setback. Li’s physical strength in their opening-round clinches exceeded his expectations. Ushiku nevertheless regarded the difficult divisional detour as something to turn into a positive.

The unanimous decision came at RIZIN 55 on November 8, in a three-round contest at 66 kilograms. The official scores were 29-27, 29-27 and 30-26.

In a November 10 written post, Ushiku linked his own discussion of the fight.

A Problem He First Described In 2024

His latest assessment follows a problem he had already described after his bantamweight debut against Shinobu Ota at RIZIN 46 in April 2024. In that original written interview, also translated from Japanese, Ushiku said he had expected the grappling exchanges and prepared for them, but could not produce the movement he wanted.

The plan had been to keep standing up and create repeated scrambles. Instead, he felt unable to execute it, including when he recognized that he needed to get off his back. He acknowledged Ota’s strength rather than treating the result solely as a problem with his own preparation.

At that time, he did not know whether recovery or another factor explained the weakness. He said he had trained around 66 to 67 kilograms and had not made a particularly large final cut. He wanted advice and further investigation, not a diagnosis he could already name. The new interview is therefore a retrospective assessment of his performance, not confirmation of a medical cause.

The Route Back To His Original Division

RIZIN’s official biography places the switch after a successful featherweight championship run. Ushiku took the belt from Yutaka Saito in October 2021 and defended it in their April 2022 rematch. Kleber Koike then submitted him in October, and a subsequent defeat to Mikuru Asakura left him looking for a reset.

He moved to American Top Team and beat Kyohei Hagiwara in September 2023 before changing divisions. The bantamweight sequence brought decision losses to Ota, Shoko Sato and Ryuya Fukuda, with the last of those coming in a DEEP title challenge in May 2025. That third defeat ended his attempt to become a champion in two DEEP weight classes.

Moving back up did not immediately restore a winning streak. He submitted Asuka Tsubaki with a Von Flue choke in November 2025, then lost a May 2026 interim featherweight title fight to Arata Mizuno. Those alternating DEEP results explain why the latest win was a RIZIN breakthrough after a long absence, rather than his first victory anywhere in that period.

Waiting For An Offer

Ushiku said he appeared uninjured and welcomed offers, whether against a foreign opponent or a younger fighter. His next schedule was unknown, so returning immediately to the United States remained a preference, not a confirmed travel plan. He also appreciated teammate Danny Sabatello’s encouragement at the venue and described his kindness at ATT.