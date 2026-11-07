Juniel Francisco Explains Grappling Approach Before Japan Debut At 41

Juniel Francisco is preparing for his first appearance in Japan at 41, bringing an internationally tested grappling game into his meeting with Yamato Fujita at Lemino Shooto 10. The Filipino veteran described his preparation in a written interview published November 7.

Speaking with Manabu Takashima on October 30, Francisco traced his start to a friend introducing him to jiu-jitsu and kickboxing in 2009. Previously a basketball player, he began amateur MMA competition the following year and turned professional in 2013.

This account translates MMAPLANET’s published Japanese interview into English. He said his preparation at his Antipolo gym benefited from his students and wife, and credited improving local competition with helping him develop. He sought overseas experience against different nationalities despite setbacks.

Francisco backed his ground game but respected Fujita’s grappling, remained willing to strike and described no rigid game plan. He recognized the Japanese opponent from their shared UAE Warriors background rather than presenting him as an unfamiliar assignment.

Fujita Has Prepared For A Grappling Threat

That assessment has a counterpart in Fujita’s own account of the matchup. In a separate October 29 interview published November 4, he described preparing for a southpaw whose wrestling and submissions demanded attention. He was also wary of Francisco’s rough striking, rather than treating the visiting veteran as a one-dimensional opponent.

Fujita named training partners including Keito Yamakita and said his last MMA sparring was already complete. His preparation emphasized both sides of striking and avoiding long attritional exchanges. He wanted to finish through positions he knows, whether the opportunity arrived standing or on the ground.

The Japanese fighter is returning after a March loss and a July injury withdrawal. An Okinawa offer restored motivation after he had doubted another appearance this year. He still wants to reach the UFC, while acknowledging a more difficult route and the need to win the assignments available to him.

A Flyweight Co-Main Event In Itoman

The official event listing schedules the pair for three five-minute rounds at flyweight, with a 56.7-kilogram divisional limit. Fujita represents reversal gym Shinjuku Me,We, while Francisco is listed with Badger MMA. This is a scheduled contest, not a completed result or an announced title fight.

They occupy the co-main-event position beneath Hidenari Saijo against Ray Cooper III. Mitsuhisa Sunabe versus Yo Otake is another featured matchup. The November 8 card takes place at Shabondama Soap Kukuru Itoman, placing Francisco’s Japanese debut on an Okinawa show rather than in Tokyo. Doors are advertised to open at 4 p.m. local time, one hour before the scheduled start of the first contest.

Lemino’s broadcaster announcement advertises a free live stream starting at 5 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 8 a.m. UTC. An archive is scheduled from 11 p.m. Japan time. Viewers should distinguish those two windows; the release also notes that the live start can be delayed.

The initial eleven-fight announcement is no longer the current lineup. The promotion subsequently canceled Takeru Uchida against Takumi Arai following Uchida’s injury, reducing the program to ten contests. The promotion said no replacement would be made.