Jun Explains GLADIATOR Return After Student’s Workplace Accident

Jun says supporting injured student Kouki Nakagawa—not restarting his own career ambitions—is why he is returning to GLADIATOR. In Manabu Takashima’s November 11 written interview, the Reliable coach described a September workplace accident: clothing caught in machinery pulled Nakagawa’s left arm inside before a colleague stopped it. He was unsure of the precise date.

The promotion had already acknowledged the accident in its October 24 announcement. That notice confirmed Nakagawa relinquished the featherweight championship while pursuing recovery. It also connected Jun’s return to his student’s struggle and identified the opponent as Hwang Jun-ho, nicknamed Finisher, then listed 24th in Black Combat’s featherweight rankings. This is Jun’s detailed account of the decision, rather than a newly announced booking.

Jun recounted hospital transfers, lengthy surgery and the risk of amputation; he did not say the arm had been amputated. Those are his account, not independently established clinical findings. Further operations remain possible. He values Nakagawa being alive regardless of whether MMA becomes possible again, while respecting his student’s determination to return.

GLADIATOR’s own record shows the competitive progress preceding that interruption. Nakagawa won its featherweight championship with a 3-0 decision over Pan Jae-hyuk on November 30, 2025. Two months earlier, he submitted Lee Hwi-jae with a first-round guillotine at 4:21. The promotion identifies him as its eighth featherweight champion and a Reliable representative. Those completed results supply the background to the vacant title, not a timetable or medical clearance for another bout.

Jun requested the match through promoter Yuichiro Sakurai. Hwang’s Black Combat connection mattered because Nakagawa had been inspired by a visit there. Jun acknowledged pain, work commitments and limited conditioning, planning an early finish rather than assuming he can sustain fifteen minutes. He wants a win to encourage Nakagawa and draw attention to his situation.

Two Different Featherweight Stakes

The returning coach is himself a former GLADIATOR champion, but in a different division: the organization identifies him as its fourth bantamweight titleholder. Its record places his most recent appearance on December 9, 2023, when Takanori Takahashi submitted him with a rear-naked choke at 4:50 of round two. That is the reference point for the current two-year, eleven-month absence. It is not the four-year, eight-month layoff preceding that earlier appearance.

The current card puts Jun, representing Reliable, against TEAM SOLID’s Finisher in the second-session main event on November 15 at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka. It is a featherweight contest scheduled for three five-minute rounds, not a defense of Jun’s former bantamweight belt. Second-session doors open at 3 p.m. Japan time, with a 4 p.m. start, or 7 a.m. UTC. Advertised tickets cost ¥9,000 for general admission or ¥25,000 for VIP, and the promotion requires separate tickets for the two programs rather than an all-day pass.

The featherweight championship vacated by Nakagawa is contested elsewhere on the same show. Shuya Kimura meets Koji Nakamura in the first-session main event, rather than in Jun’s closing slot. The opening program begins at noon Japan time, following 11 a.m. doors. That separation lets spectators distinguish the title succession from the coach’s personal comeback.