Julianna Pena Trying To ‘Coax’ Amanda Nunes Into Coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, Wants Rematch At UFC 276

Julianna Pena is getting ready for another fight with Amanda Nunes.

TUF 30

Actually, it might be a bit more than just a title bout. The UFC is reportedly interested in having UFC Champs Pena and Nunes continue their rivalry on the next season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter‘. Coaching on opposite sides of the reality TV show would boost the already gigantic rematch.

Pena, the first-ever female TUF champion, is more than willing to partake in it. Nunes? We haven’t heard much of her since her title loss at UFC 269. However, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ didn’t vouch for her, saying Nunes had previously declined an opportunity to coach against her (before 2022).

“I have always wanted to since I was on The Ultimate Fighter,” Pena said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I would love to coach The Ultimate Fighter. The last time that we were supposed to coach before this fight, she decided not to do it. “I’m just trying to coax her into doing it. Like come on, let’s coach The Ultimate Fighter and then we’ll fight in July (at UFC 276). It’ll be perfect. In a perfect world, that’s how it would be for me.”

‘Putting The Naysayers To Bed’

While Pena proved a lot of doubters wrong last December, there are still naysayers saying she won’t win against Nunes in a rematch. The UFC Bantamweight Champion looks to put those comments to rest when collides with her former foe this summer.

“There’s still naysayers out there.” Pena continued. “There’s still people that think it was a fluke, there’s still people that are harassing me. “There’s still people that are [saying] ‘she’s going to kill you’. You know, they were like ’10 seconds and you’re dead’. I would love nothing more than to put the naysayers to bed for one last time.”